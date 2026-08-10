What Is Abu Dhabi’s Free Visa Scheme For Indian Tourists?

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

The three-month pilot covers up to 20,000 visas for Indian passport holders who book stays of at least three nights in the UAE.

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Representative Image - Abu Dhabi’s Free Visa Scheme For Indian Tourists Photo: Reuters
Summary of this article

  • Abu Dhabi is offering free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian passport holders

  • The pilot covers bookings made between August 1 and October 31, 2026

  • The scheme will support up to 20,000 visas during the pilot period

Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has launched a pilot programme offering free UAE entry visas to Indian passport holders who book a minimum three-night stay in the country.

The initiative is available for bookings made between August 1 and October 31, 2026, and will support up to 20,000 visas during the three-month period, Business Standard reported.

DCT said the programme is aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi's engagement with the Indian tourism market and making travel to the emirate more accessible.

"India continues to be one of our most important international markets," Abdulla Yousuf, director of international operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, as per the Business Standard report.

Representational Photo - | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
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How The Scheme Works

DCT will cover the full cost of UAE entry visas for eligible bookings.

Travel agencies and online travel platforms can access the scheme through two routes. They can either work with a DCT-appointed Destination Management Company (DMC), through which DCT will pay the visa charges directly, or continue working with their existing DMC.

Under the second option, DCT will reimburse AED 285 for each visa issued.

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Yousuf said covering visa costs would make it easier for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving travel partners an additional incentive to promote the destination.

The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi's efforts to strengthen its position in the Indian outbound tourism market, with the pilot programme providing a limited number of free visas over the three-month period.

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