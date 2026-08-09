Heavy Rain To Lash Central India Till August 15 Despite El Nino-Driven Dry Outlook

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of the Northeast
Flash-flood risks have been flagged in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh
Delhi is likely to see isolated heavy rainfall, while the IMD has advised residents in affected areas to remain alert
Central India will see a substantial surge in monsoon activity through mid-August, despite projections of a broader seasonal rainfall deficit. Widespread rain is building over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra between August 8 and 15, according to forecasts from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
The active wet spell arrives as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projects the overall monsoon season will close below normal. The IMD projects the seasonal rainfall at roughly 90% of the long-period average.
The emergence of El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean is influencing this broader dry outlook. However, brief weather systems can still trigger intense rainfall over localised regions.
What Meteorologists Are Forecasting?
Current ensemble and deterministic forecasts from the ECMWF indicate that the monsoon trough and related low-pressure systems are pushing heavy moisture into Central India.
Forecasters expect the core monsoon zone to receive widespread moderate to heavy precipitation, while northern and northeastern parts of the country could see more scattered but significant rainfall.
Certain pockets could record accumulated rainfall exceeding 100-200 mm. Isolated areas in the Northeast might register even higher totals.
The active phase is already underway across several states. Recent IMD bulletins state that heavy to very heavy rain is actively occurring across East Rajasthan, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas.
Meteorologists track these medium-range projections alongside the short-range and extended-range forecasts from the IMD to monitor the shifting weather patterns.
Why Active Spells Matter?
Individual bursts of heavy rain carry severe localised impacts, even when the overall seasonal total remains below average. Intense rainfall over brief periods often leads to immediate waterlogging, sudden flooding and severe disruption in vulnerable zones.
Climate scientists warn that a warmer global atmosphere holds more moisture. This warming trend causes individual rain events to become highly intense. A below-normal monsoon does not guarantee uniformly dry weather across regions.
Meteorologists emphasise the need to rely on the daily and extended-range forecasts issued by the IMD. Weather models continuously shift as fresh observations enter the system. The IMD data remains the primary guide for tracking these volatile conditions.