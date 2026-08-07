Met Issues 'Orange Alert' Of Heavy To Very Heavy Rains In HP; 145 Roads Closed

The Shimla Met office on Friday issued an 'orange alert' of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for Monday and Tuesday (August 10 and 11).
As many as 145 roads have been closed in the state following heavy rains, while 14 water supply schemes and 224 transformers were disrupted as of Friday morning, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Dharamshala received 79 mm of rain in the past 24 hours since Thursday evening followed by Jogindernagar 76 mm, Mandi 63.4 mm, Kandaghat 63.2 mm, Jatton Barrage 62 mm, Shimla 54.6 mm, Manali 47 mm, Sarahan 40.7 mm and Kufri 40 mm.
A maximum of 66 roads were blocked in Mandi followed by 31 in Kullu, 28 in Sirmaur, 12 in Shimla, five in Kangra, two in Una and one in the Kinnaur district.
Since the onset of monsoon on June 30, 64 people have died in rain-related incidents so far, including 14 in landslides and one in flash floods. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 797 crore.