Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Dies At 56: BJP, Congress Leaders Pay Tributes

Jharkhand minister and JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar died of cardiac arrest at 56.
Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Giridih around 2.30 am and was declared dead around 4 am.
Leaders across the political spectrum, including BJP, Congress and JMM leaders, condoled his death.
Leaders cutting across the political spectrum on Sunday condoled the death of Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar, who died of cardiac arrest early in the morning.
Kumar, 56, was admitted to a private hospital in his hometown Giridih around 2.30 am, and doctors declared him dead around 4 am.
The JMM legislator held portfolios of Higher and Technical Education, Urban Development, Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs.
State BJP president Aditya Sahu said the news of Kumar's demise was extremely heartbreaking.
"May God grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved family and his supporters to endure this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he said in a social media post.
Former CM Champai Soren said he was "deeply shocked and grieved" by Kumar's untimely demise.
"May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Final Johar!" he said.
State minister Dipika Pandey Singh described Kumar's death as a personal loss.
"Today's morning began with extremely sorrowful news. Our colleague and minister, brother Sudivya Sonu Ji, is no longer among us. I cannot bring myself to believe this news. His sudden departure is a personal loss for me," she said in a social media post.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari also expressed grief, saying Kumar was like a brother to him.
"Our beloved brother and dear colleague passed away. The news has left me deeply saddened and shocked. He fought bravely during his treatment, but unfortunately, God had other plans. He was like a brother to me, and we had the privilege of working together as Cabinet Ministers. His untimely demise is an irreparable loss to all of us," he said in a post.
Former state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said Kumar's "dedication, activism and commitment" in raising the voice of the people would always be remembered.
"The news of the untimely demise of Jharkhand Government Minister and popular Giridih MLA Shri Sudivya Kumar Sonu ji is shocking and heart-wrenching. His demise has caused a loss to the political and social life of Jharkhand that cannot be compensated in the near future," he said.
"As a young and hardworking public representative, he showed continuous commitment towards the development of his area and the state. Whenever there was talk of alliance, despite bickering, he wanted to reach a conclusion," he added.
BJP state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri also expressed grief over Kumar's death and offered condolences to his family and supporters.