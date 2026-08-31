What Is The Sone River Dispute And Why Are Bihar, Jharkhand Settling It Now?

What exactly were the two states disputing, and what did it hold up?

At the heart of the dispute was a straightforward but unresolved question: how much of undivided Bihar's fixed 7.75 MAF entitlement should now belong to Jharkhand. The absence of an agreed formula had practical consequences — it reportedly stalled central clearance for the long-planned Indrapuri reservoir, to be built on the Sone between Kadwan in Jharkhand's Garhwa district and Matiwan in Bihar's Rohtas district. The project was designed to stabilise irrigation supply through the Sone canal system, but could not move forward without both states first agreeing on their respective shares of the river's water.