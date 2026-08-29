Why Did Prashant Kishor’s Photo With Bihar’s Top Officials Prompt A Chief Secretary’s Clarification?

Kishor said the meeting covered a range of issues affecting his Bankipur constituency.
The Chief Secretary’s office said the senior officials seen in the photograph were already attending another meeting.
The episode has renewed scrutiny of Kishor’s access to Bihar’s top bureaucracy just days after his electoral debut.
A photograph of Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor with several of Bihar’s senior bureaucrats and police officers has triggered questions over the nature of his recent meeting with Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. A day after the photograph circulated, the Chief Secretary’s office issued a clarification stressing that Kishor had met Amrit separately in the visitors’ room, while another meeting involving senior officials was already underway.
The episode has drawn attention because Kishor is a first-time MLA who only recently made his electoral debut. It has also raised questions about the access he has had to Bihar’s top administrative and police officials within days of taking office.
What Does The Photograph Show?
The photograph shows Kishor in the presence of senior Bihar officials, including Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) and the Patna Commissioner, among others.
Kishor had met Amrit on August 27 to discuss issues concerning his Bankipur Assembly constituency, located in the heart of Patna. The photograph, however, created the impression that the senior officials had gathered specifically to hear the MLA’s concerns.
Kishor himself said after the meeting that the DGP and five other senior principal secretary-level officers were present.
Why Did The Chief Secretary Issue A Clarification?
The Chief Secretary’s office sought to correct what it described as a misleading impression created by the photograph.
In a press release on August 28, the office said Kishor had requested an appointment through a letter dated August 20 and was given time on August 27. However, another meeting involving several officers was already taking place in the Chief Secretary’s chamber when Kishor arrived.
The release said Amrit subsequently met Kishor in the “visitor’s room”, where “certain officers were already present”. It added that elected representatives have traditionally been received in the visitors’ room.
The clarification came after the photograph prompted social media discussion about why so many senior officials appeared to be attending a meeting with a newly elected MLA.
What Did Kishor Discuss With The Chief Secretary?
Kishor described the meeting as a follow-up to his August 18 interaction with DGP Vinay Kumar.
He said he raised several issues affecting Bankipur, including traffic management, drug abuse and alleged illegal collections from roadside vendors. He also discussed civic problems such as drainage, pathways and street lighting under the Smart City project.
Education was another major issue. Kishor said one of his election promises was to improve government schools and, if that could not be achieved within a year, help children from poor families obtain admission to private schools. He said it was agreed that the Education Department would hold a meeting on the issue next month, which he would attend.
Kishor also said the Chief Secretary assured him that steps would be taken over complaints that beneficiaries were not receiving their full monthly quota of five kilograms of foodgrains, as well as problems with water supply.
Who Were The Senior Officials Seen With Kishor?
The officials included Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, DGP Vinay Kumar, the ADGP (Traffic), the Patna Municipal Commissioner and other senior officers.
Kishor said the DGP had also been present during his meeting with the Chief Secretary, along with five other principal secretary-level officers.
The Chief Secretary’s office, however, emphasised that these officials were already present for another meeting and were not assembled specifically for Kishor.
Why Has Kishor’s Access Raised Questions?
The timing is significant. Kishor took oath as Bankipur MLA on August 17 after making a sensational electoral debut. He won the July 30 bypoll with 64,151 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha and ending the BJP’s roughly three-decade hold over the constituency.
Within days, he had met the DGP and the Chief Secretary and was discussing issues with senior government officials.
For a politician who built his campaign around promises of administrative reform and a break from established political structures, the access gives Kishor an opportunity to project himself as a legislator capable of taking constituency grievances directly to the state’s top bureaucracy.
At the same time, the Chief Secretary’s clarification underlines the sensitivity around perceptions of access and influence, particularly when photographs can create an impression different from the official account of how a meeting was organised.
What Does The Episode Mean For Kishor’s Politics?
The episode comes at an important moment for Kishor. His Bankipur victory has given the Jan Suraaj founder a foothold inside the Bihar Assembly after years of positioning himself as a political strategist-turned-politician.
His interactions with senior officials suggest he intends to use the MLA’s office actively, focusing on concrete constituency issues rather than limiting his politics to rhetoric.