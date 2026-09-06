Delhi Logs Minimum Temperature Of 24.6 Deg C; IMD Forecasts Rain, Cloudy Sky

Delhi recorded 30 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday.
The minimum temperature was 24.6°C, while moderate rain and a maximum of around 32°C are forecast.
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category, with an AQI of 57 at 9 am.
Delhiites woke up to cloudy sky on Sunday, and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 24. 6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Delhi received 30 mm of rainfall, it said.
The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with moderate rain and the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity was recorded at 98%.
The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 57, according to Sameer App.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.