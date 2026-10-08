PSL 12 Dates Confirmed; Will It Clash With IPL 2027 Yet Again?

"From next year, we will make an effort and I have already instructed our general manager (games development) [former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla] to look for the windows, whether we can start it by 10th of March and conclude it by 15th of May. So that there are no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the playoffs and the finals of IPL 2027, which will be the 20th edition,'' Saikia told.