PSL 12 Dates Confirmed; Will It Clash With IPL 2027 Yet Again?

Pakistan Cricket Board has fixed PSL 12 from March 18 to May 2, 2027, after consultations with franchises and stakeholders in London
The schedule could overlap with IPL 2027, which may begin in early March and run into direct competition for players and audiences
BCCI is discussing an earlier IPL window, with Arun Dhumal and IPL officials exploring a start around March 10 and a finish by May 15
Pakistan Super League 12 will start on March 18, 2027 and run until May 2, setting up another possible clash with IPL 2027. The Pakistan Cricket Board has locked the dates for a second straight season in which the two T20 leagues could overlap.
IPL 2027 has not been announced yet. But signs point to a mid-March start. That could again push both leagues into direct competition for overseas players, viewers and global attention.
The timing matters because last season’s overlap led to player withdrawals from PSL deals before the IPL. It also matters because the PSL now has eight teams and the IPL is considering an earlier window to avoid bad weather late in the season.
BCCI Timing Plans
The IPL could also move earlier.
IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal had earlier indicated that the BCCI was looking at an early-March start. The idea is to finish the tournament by the middle of May and avoid weather trouble later in the calendar.
“This year, IPL started around March 29 [28], and it was over by May 31,” Saikia told.
“Only thing which we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament after May 15... there is apprehension of having rainfall or pre-monsoon season starting. On the other hand, there is hot weather which is not very conducive either for the players or for the crowds,” Saikia told.
“So therefore, there is a discussion going on in BCCI as well as in our IPL governing council regarding whether we can start the tournament a little bit earlier than the fag end of March,” Saikia told.
"From next year, we will make an effort and I have already instructed our general manager (games development) [former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla] to look for the windows, whether we can start it by 10th of March and conclude it by 15th of May. So that there are no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the playoffs and the finals of IPL 2027, which will be the 20th edition,'' Saikia told.
Last Season Fallout
The last overlap had consequences.
Several overseas players pulled out of PSL deals before joining IPL teams as replacements in the previous season. That made the scheduling issue more sensitive ahead of 2027.
Australian pacer Spencer Johnson had agreed to play for Quetta Gladiators before he pulled out, citing personal reasons. He later turned up at Chennai Super Kings as Nathan Ellis’s replacement. Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka, who had signed for Lahore Qalandars, also moved to Rajasthan Royals as a replacement.
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani also withdrew from his Islamabad United contract to join Kolkata Knight Riders. He was later handed a two-year ban from the PSL.
PSL 12 Window
PCB has fixed the window.
PCB fixed the March 18-May 2 window after talks with franchises and other stakeholders at the PSL Governing Council meeting in London on September 1. The league will stay at eight teams and keep the same format after expanding from six sides this year.
Hyderabad Kingsmen were added through the competition’s expansion in 2026. The previous season also brought another big change, with the traditional player draft replaced by an auction for the first time.
Peshawar Zalmi ended a nine-year title drought in 2026, beating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final at Gaddafi Stadium. A record 32,461 fans watched the match.
“PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of, thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts,” Naqvi said.
“PSL 12 will raise the bar further. We are committed to delivering another outstanding season and look forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title,” Naqvi added.