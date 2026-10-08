Failing Safety: Accused the administration of dragging women back through retrogressive dependency and poor law and order.
Economic Slump: Highlighted falling GST revenue growth alongside rising prices for essential commodities.
Deterred Investment: Warned that compromised security and governance are halting state growth and keeping industrial investments away.
Terming the current Tamil Nadu government a "fake dispensation" driven by social media reels and false narratives, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s rule, alleging that it was undermining women’s safety and plunging the state into economic distress.
Addressing a party gathering, Kanimozhi also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation across the state, alleging that women and children were no longer safe under the present regime.
She claimed that over 500 criminal cases were reported within four months of the TVK assuming office.
"When those in power act with sheer arrogance, it deeply pains and angers anyone who cares for Tamil Nadu's progress," Kanimozhi, on Wednesday night, said.
"In just 24 hours, nearly eight major crimes, including murders and sexual assaults, have taken place", she claimed adding "even a five-year-old child of migrant workers was not spared. Women are terrified to step out, unsure if they or their family members will return home safely. Is this the protection promised by this government?"
"The Dravidian movement and DMK taught us to stand up and speak out. But today, our dear brother—our 'Sweet Bro' (TN CM Vijay)—has come to power. Sisters voted for him trusting that, as he promised here, their big brother would jump down to protect them from above whenever injustice against women occurred."
She criticized schemes like the 'Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam', the gold ring distributions, arguing they reinforce "patriarchal dependency" rather than empowering women economically and educationally.
"Dravidian governance fought for equal property rights, free bus transport through Vidiyal Payanam, financial aid under Pudhumai Penn, and 40 per cent reservation in government jobs so women could stand on their own feet with dignity," Kanimozhi emphasized. "
"Instead of building on this legacy, today’s leadership is dragging women back two centuries into retrogressive dependency. Giving a one-gram gold ring while government hospitals lack essential medicines and doctors is nothing short of misgovernance."
Kanimozhi also criticized the government's economic performance, pointing out that Tamil Nadu’s GST revenue growth dropped by five per cent despite rising essential commodity prices.
She warned that failing law and order deters industrial investments and halts state growth.
Calling upon the public to educate the younger generation that real politics lies in everyday livelihood rather than cinematic dialogue, she urged citizens to resolve never to let Tamil Nadu slip into dark times again.