India And Mauritius Are Family, Says PM Modi After Signing Key MoUs In Varanasi

During Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam’s state visit to India, both nations signed multiple MoUs in Varanasi, with PM Modi emphasizing Mauritius as a cornerstone of India’s Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR policies, while Ramgoolam lauded India’s hospitality and reaffirmed the countries’ bond as one of family and trust

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi in Mauritius
PM Modi in Mauritius Photo: X/Narendra Modi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam held bilateral talks in Varanasi, signing several MoUs to deepen cooperation.

  • Modi reaffirmed Mauritius as a key partner under Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR, stressing enhanced strategic partnership.

  • Ramgoolam praised India’s hospitality, calling the India–Mauritius bond one of family and trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and Mauritius as “not just partners but a family” during a joint press conference with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi.

According to The Hindu, The two leaders held bilateral discussions, following which several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. Modi underlined that Mauritius is an important pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR policies. He highlighted that ties between the two countries had been elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership earlier this year, during his visit to Mauritius for the island nation’s National Day celebrations.

Among the areas of cooperation, both sides stressed strengthening maritime security, facilitating trade in local currencies, and promoting regional collaboration. Modi also reiterated India’s new vision for the Global South under “MAHASAGAR” — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions — which seeks to counter growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean.

According to PTI, expressing gratitude for India’s hospitality, Ramgoolam praised Modi’s leadership and the warmth of the welcome in Varanasi. “On our landing, both my wife and I were amazed at the reception we received. I can understand why you get elected in such huge numbers,” the Mauritian leader said.

Related Content
Related Content

Ramgoolam’s state visit, which began in Mumbai on Tuesday, will continue until September 16.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BAN Vs HKG Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Look To Make Inroads As Hong Kong Seek First Win

  2. English County Championship: Washington Sundar Signs Up For Hampshire

  3. Duleep Trophy Final Day 1: Saransh, Kartikeya Share Nine As South Bowled Out For 149

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. Day In Pics: September 10, 2025

  4. Bangalore Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

  5. Congress Questions Modi’s ‘Natural Partners’ Remark, Cites Trump’s ‘35 Times’ Ceasefire Claim

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power In Revolt Against Corruption - In Photos

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh