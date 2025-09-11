India And Mauritius Are Family, Says PM Modi After Signing Key MoUs In Varanasi

PM Modi and Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam held bilateral talks in Varanasi, signing several MoUs to deepen cooperation.
Modi reaffirmed Mauritius as a key partner under Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR, stressing enhanced strategic partnership.
Ramgoolam praised India’s hospitality, calling the India–Mauritius bond one of family and trust.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and Mauritius as “not just partners but a family” during a joint press conference with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi.
According to The Hindu, The two leaders held bilateral discussions, following which several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors. Modi underlined that Mauritius is an important pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR policies. He highlighted that ties between the two countries had been elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership earlier this year, during his visit to Mauritius for the island nation’s National Day celebrations.
Among the areas of cooperation, both sides stressed strengthening maritime security, facilitating trade in local currencies, and promoting regional collaboration. Modi also reiterated India’s new vision for the Global South under “MAHASAGAR” — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions — which seeks to counter growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean.
According to PTI, expressing gratitude for India’s hospitality, Ramgoolam praised Modi’s leadership and the warmth of the welcome in Varanasi. “On our landing, both my wife and I were amazed at the reception we received. I can understand why you get elected in such huge numbers,” the Mauritian leader said.
Ramgoolam’s state visit, which began in Mumbai on Tuesday, will continue until September 16.