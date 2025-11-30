Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 To Begin In Varanasi

Fourth edition of PM Modi’s flagship Kashi Tamil Sangamam begins December 2 in Varanasi.
Over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu including students, artisans, farmers, and cultural troupes to participate.
Focus on ancient Tamil-Varanasi links, Bhakti movement, crafts, cuisine, and visits to Kashi two special trains from TN.
The fourth edition of the Centre’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rediscover and reinforce the deep civilisational and cultural bonds between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, will commence in Varanasi on December 2, 2025.
Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the event will run until December 29 and feature more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu representing diverse groups such as students, teachers, artisans, farmers, entrepreneurs, and performing artists.
The Sangamam will showcase shared heritage through seminars, exhibitions, traditional crafts, cuisine, classical music and dance performances, and spiritual discourses, while facilitating visits to iconic sites in Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.
This year’s edition includes special focus areas such as ‘Tamil in Kashi’ (ancient Tamil inscriptions and scholars in Varanasi), contributions of Tamil saints to the Bhakti movement, and the historical Tamil trading guilds that once flourished along the Ganga.
Delegates will travel aboard two dedicated Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express trains from Chennai and Coimbatore, echoing the successful model of previous editions that saw over 25,000 participants since 2022.