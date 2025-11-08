PM Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Trains, Highlights Role Of Infrastructure In India’s Growth

The Prime Minister added that trains such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways. “Vande Bharat is a train of Indians, built by Indians for Indians, of which every Indian is proud. Now even foreign travellers are amazed by Vande Bharat,” Modi said, adding that India has launched a campaign to strengthen its resources for a developed nation and that these trains will play a key role in that mission. With the introduction of the four new trains, more than 160 Vande Bharat Express services are now operational across the country.