PM Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Trains, Highlights Role Of Infrastructure In India's Growth

Modi said that infrastructure is not only about constructing big bridges and highways but also about creating systems that promote all-round development wherever they come up.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Trains, Highlights Role Of Infrastructure In India’s Growth
Representative image Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that infrastructure has been the key driver of economic growth in developed countries across the world and that India too is rapidly moving ahead on the same path of progress.

Speaking after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Banaras railway station in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, the Prime Minister said that every developed nation has achieved prosperity through strong infrastructure. “In developed countries across the world, the biggest reason for economic growth has been their infrastructure. In every nation that has achieved major progress, the driving force behind it has been infrastructure development,” he said.

Modi said that infrastructure is not only about constructing big bridges and highways but also about creating systems that promote all-round development wherever they come up. Emphasising India’s fast-paced progress, he said the country is now witnessing growth through modern trains and expanding air connectivity. “With so many Vande Bharat trains running and flights arriving from across the world, all these developments are linked to growth. Today, India is also moving rapidly on this path,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that trains such as Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways. “Vande Bharat is a train of Indians, built by Indians for Indians, of which every Indian is proud. Now even foreign travellers are amazed by Vande Bharat,” Modi said, adding that India has launched a campaign to strengthen its resources for a developed nation and that these trains will play a key role in that mission. With the introduction of the four new trains, more than 160 Vande Bharat Express services are now operational across the country.

Highlighting the rise of spiritual tourism, Modi said that it has become a major contributor to Uttar Pradesh’s economy. “In our country, pilgrimage has for centuries been considered a medium of national consciousness. These journeys are not merely routes for darshan of deities, but a sacred tradition that connects the soul of India,” he said. Referring to places like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot and Kurukshetra, the Prime Minister said these spiritual destinations are centres of India’s faith and heritage. As these places are being linked through the Vande Bharat network, they are also connecting culture, faith and development.

He noted that pilgrimage tourism has created new income opportunities in the state. “Last year, more than 11 crore devotees came to Kashi for Baba Vishwanath’s darshan, and since the construction of the Ram Temple, over 6 crore people have visited Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. These devotees have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to Uttar Pradesh’s economy and provided steady income to hotel owners, transport operators, local artists and boatmen,” he said. Modi added that many young people in Varanasi are now starting their own ventures related to transport and local businesses, opening doors of prosperity across the region.

The Prime Minister said that to realise the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) from a ‘Viksit Kashi’ (Developed Kashi), several infrastructure projects are being carried out in Varanasi. He said the city is witnessing continuous development with better roads, hospitals, gas pipelines and internet connectivity, and added that work on the ropeway project is progressing swiftly. “Our effort is to make visiting Varanasi, staying in Varanasi and enjoying the amenities of Varanasi a special experience for everyone,” he said.

Modi also spoke about the government’s efforts to improve health services in the region. Recalling the situation a decade ago, he said that Banaras Hindu University’s hospital was once the only option for serious medical treatment, forcing many patients to travel long distances for care. “For serious illnesses like cancer, people would sell their land and farms and travel to Mumbai for treatment. Today, our government has worked to address these concerns. Mahamana Cancer Hospital for cancer treatment, Sankara Netralaya for eye care, the trauma centre at BHU and the divisional hospital at Pandeypur have become a boon for Kashi, Purvanchal and neighbouring states,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that through Ayushman Bharat and Janaushadhi Kendras, millions of poor families are now able to save on medical costs, and Kashi has become known as the health capital of eastern India.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. The four new Vande Bharat Express trains will run on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes. According to officials, these semi-high-speed trains will cut travel time between major cities, improve regional connectivity, promote tourism and boost economic activity. The Banaras–Khajuraho train, in particular, will connect important cultural and religious centres such as Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
