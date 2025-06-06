All Aboard Hope: Srinagar-Delhi Vande Bharat Inaugurated, Linking Hearts And Hills

Vande Bharat Express train decorated ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.
The crew of the Vande Bharat Express in the driver's cabin ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.
Security personnel stand guard near a decorated Vande Bharat Express train ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.
Passengers get refreshments inside Vande Bharat Express train which is soon to be inaugurated to run between Srinagar and Katra.
Passengers gathered at Srinagar railway station, their eyes filled with awe and anticipation, as they stood near the newly launched Vande Bharat Express. The sleek, state-of-the-art train marked a historic moment for the region, drawing curious onlookers and proud locals eager to witness this symbol of progress and connectivity.
Some passengers sit inside the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Srinagar, soaking in the comfort and modernity of the high-speed train. For many, it was more than just a journey — it was a moment of pride, marking a new chapter in connectivity between the capital and Kashmir.
Inside the gleaming coaches of the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Srinagar, passengers settled into their seats with quiet excitement and wonder. As the train glided past changing landscapes, a sense of history and hope filled the air—this was not just a ride, but a dream realized.
Railway staff and security personnel stood in vigilant readiness near the Delhi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, ensuring smooth operations and passenger safety. With a sense of pride and duty, they formed a disciplined presence around the train, underscoring the significance of this landmark journey through the heart of the nation.
Train drivers at the helm of the newly launched Srinagar–Delhi Vande Bharat Express sat with quiet confidence and focus, proud to steer one of India’s most advanced trains. As they prepared for the historic journey, their role symbolized the precision, responsibility, and progress powering this milestone in Indian rail travel.