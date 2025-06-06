National

All Aboard Hope: Srinagar-Delhi Vande Bharat Inaugurated, Linking Hearts And Hills

Cheers, tears, and waving hands marked the first journey of the newly inaugurated Srinagar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express. For many onboard, it was more than a train—it was a dream realized. 

Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar service inauguration
Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Vande Bharat Express train decorated ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

1/8
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

The crew of the Vande Bharat Express in the driver's cabin ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

2/8
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration
Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Security personnel stand guard near a decorated Vande Bharat Express train ahead of the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

3/8
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat inauguration
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Passengers get refreshments inside Vande Bharat Express train which is soon to be inaugurated to run between Srinagar and Katra.

4/8
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Passengers gathered at Srinagar railway station, their eyes filled with awe and anticipation, as they stood near the newly launched Vande Bharat Express. The sleek, state-of-the-art train marked a historic moment for the region, drawing curious onlookers and proud locals eager to witness this symbol of progress and connectivity.

5/8
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar service inauguration
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Some passengers sit inside the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Srinagar, soaking in the comfort and modernity of the high-speed train. For many, it was more than just a journey — it was a moment of pride, marking a new chapter in connectivity between the capital and Kashmir.

6/8
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Inside the gleaming coaches of the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Srinagar, passengers settled into their seats with quiet excitement and wonder. As the train glided past changing landscapes, a sense of history and hope filled the air—this was not just a ride, but a dream realized.

7/8
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar service inauguration
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Railway staff and security personnel stood in vigilant readiness near the Delhi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, ensuring smooth operations and passenger safety. With a sense of pride and duty, they formed a disciplined presence around the train, underscoring the significance of this landmark journey through the heart of the nation.

8/8
Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat service inauguration
Vande Bharat Katra Srinagar service inauguration | Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Train drivers at the helm of the newly launched Srinagar–Delhi Vande Bharat Express sat with quiet confidence and focus, proud to steer one of India’s most advanced trains. As they prepared for the historic journey, their role symbolized the precision, responsibility, and progress powering this milestone in Indian rail travel.

