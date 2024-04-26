United States

New EPA Rules Ask Coal-Fired Power Plants To Capture Emissions Or Shut Down

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced rigorous regulations targeting coal-fired power plants, mandating emissions capture or closure.

In a move to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled new regulations on Thursday targeting coal-fired power plants. The rule mandates that these plants must either capture smokestack emissions or face closure.

The Biden administration views these regulations as a crucial step towards fulfilling its pledge to eliminate carbon pollution from the electricity sector by 2035 and across the entire economy by 2050. The power sector, responsible for a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions, is a primary focus of this effort.

The EPA introduced four separate measures, including restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions and requirements to reduce toxic pollutants in wastewater and manage coal ash. These regulations aim to provide certainty to the power industry while encouraging investments in transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Michael Regan, the EPA administrator, emphasized that the new rules prioritize reducing pollution, protecting communities, and improving public health, all while ensuring a reliable electricity supply for the nation.

However, the regulations are expected to face opposition from industry groups and Republican-leaning states, who argue that they represent government overreach and could destabilize the electric grid. Rich Nolan, president and CEO of the National Mining Association, criticized the rules, stating that they undermine the reliability of the US electric grid and force the closure of functional coal plants.

Despite such concerns, the EPA asserts that the regulations are not aimed at shutting down the coal sector entirely. Rather, they aim to leverage available technologies, such as carbon capture and storage, to limit carbon pollution effectively.

Coal-fired power plants accounted for about 16% of US electricity generation in the past year, down significantly from approximately 45% in 2010. Natural gas, nuclear energy, and renewables like wind, solar, and hydropower now constitute the majority of the country's electricity mix.

The introduction of these regulations marks a significant milestone in the Biden administration's efforts to combat climate change. David Doniger, a climate and clean energy expert at the Natural Resources Defense Council, describes it as completing a "historic grand slam" of actions aimed at reducing carbon pollution. These actions include the passage of the 2022 climate law and separate EPA regulations targeting vehicle emissions and methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

File photo - null
New EPA Rule Says 218 US Chemical Plants Must Reduce Toxic Emissions That Are Likely To Cause Cancer

BY Associated Press

