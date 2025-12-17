Farmers Hold Mahapanchayat In Hanumangarh Against Proposed Ethanol Plant

Protesters cite pollution and groundwater risks as administration tightens security

Farmers protesting ethanol plant on farm land in Tibbi Tehsil of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Photo: X
A large gathering of farmers held a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Dhan Mandi in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh on Wednesday to protest the proposed construction of an ethanol plant in Tibbi town.

The mahapanchayat, backed by local Congress leaders, was organised to oppose the ethanol factory proposed at Rathi Khera by a Chandigarh-based company. Farmers have raised concerns that the project could lead to pollution and contaminate groundwater in the region, PTI reported.

Amid the protests, the Department of Forest and Environment has constituted a committee to examine the possibility of groundwater contamination and environmental pollution from the proposed plant. According to PTI, the panel will be headed by the Bikaner Division Commissioner, with the Special Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department serving as member secretary.

The committee also includes the Hanumangarh District Collector, senior environmental engineers from the Pollution Control Board, and the chief engineer of the Groundwater Department. It is expected to submit its findings to the state government.

Farmers at the mahapanchayat demanded the cancellation of the Memorandum of Understanding for the ethanol project. They also called for the withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers and sought action against officials they allege were responsible for clashes in Tibbi.

In view of the mahapanchayat, the administration imposed strict security arrangements. All gates of Dhan Mandi, except the main entrance, were closed, while mobile internet services were suspended. Multiple layers of barricading were put in place and a large police presence was deployed, with patrol vehicles conducting continuous rounds, PTI reported.

Opposition to the project intensified in July after the company began constructing a boundary wall around the site. On December 10, farmers held a large assembly outside the Tibbi Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office. Later that evening, hundreds of farmers reached the factory site on tractors, demolished the boundary wall and clashed with police.

Why are Rajasthan farmers protesting ethanol plant?

Farmers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh are protesting the proposed ethanol plant in Tibbi town over concerns that the project could cause environmental pollution and contaminate groundwater, which is critical for agriculture in the area. They fear the factory will adversely affect soil quality, water availability and public health. The protest intensified after a Chandigarh-based company began constructing a boundary wall at the site, triggering clashes with farmers. Protesters are demanding cancellation of the Memorandum of Understanding for the plant, withdrawal of cases filed against farmers, and action against officials involved in police clashes.

(With inputs from PTI)

