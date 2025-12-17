Farmers Hold Mahapanchayat In Hanumangarh Against Proposed Ethanol Plant

Farmers in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh are protesting the proposed ethanol plant in Tibbi town over concerns that the project could cause environmental pollution and contaminate groundwater, which is critical for agriculture in the area. They fear the factory will adversely affect soil quality, water availability and public health. The protest intensified after a Chandigarh-based company began constructing a boundary wall at the site, triggering clashes with farmers. Protesters are demanding cancellation of the Memorandum of Understanding for the plant, withdrawal of cases filed against farmers, and action against officials involved in police clashes.