Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be made the chief minister if the ruling alliance is again voted to power. Yadav accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he would present a clean government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state, PTI reported.
He made the remarks at a rally in Bakhtiyarpur and claimed that Bihar's farmers are still poor despite the 20 years of rule by the JD(U)-led NDA in the state.
"As a Bihari, I feel anguished that my state is poor, and unemployment, corruption and criminal activities are on the rise. Despite 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre, the state's per capita income is the lowest and farmers remain poor," Yadav said.
Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charges of 'jungle raj' that prevailed during the RJD rule in Bihar, he said, “The prime minister had himself recounted 55 scams of the Nitish Kumar government. What action has he taken? 'Jungle raj' is where no appropriate action is taken against scams, and where criminals roam free.” He alleged that the BJP-ruled states witness the most criminal activities in India.
Yadav said, “I don’t tell half-truths and lies. You all know what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM, and the people will become 'chinta mukt' (tension-free). I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar. Our government will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar. We will make sure that our government listens to the grievances of the people," he asserted.
