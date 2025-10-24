Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

Yadav said, “I don’t tell half-truths and lies. You all know what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM, and the people will become 'chinta mukt' (tension-free). I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar. Our government will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar. We will make sure that our government listens to the grievances of the people," he asserted.