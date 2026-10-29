England meet Sri Lanka in the final round-robin match of the tri-series in Pakistan on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Harry Brook’s side are already out of the race for the top two and have no semifinal stakes left in the contest
Pakistan have sealed the final after three wins, while Sri Lanka have booked their place with two wins from three matches
England face Sri Lanka in the final round-robin match of the tri-series in Pakistan on Thursday, with the game carrying no semifinal stakes for Harry Brook’s side. England are already out of the race for the top two, but match No. 6 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore still closes the league stage before the final on October 31.
Pakistan have already sealed a place in the final after winning three of their four games. Sri Lanka have also booked their spot with two wins from three matches.
That leaves England playing for pride in a dead rubber. The game still matters as the last league fixture of the series and as a chance for England to end a poor run in Pakistan before the final pairing of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
England have lost all three games under Brook in this tri-series. Their most damaging defeat came against Sri Lanka, when they piled up 429/4 batting first and still lost the match.
Sri Lanka’s chase looked shaky early. They were 24/2 while chasing 430, but England let that position slip and failed to close out the game.
The collapse at the death against Pakistan hurt as well. England were defending 242 and had Pakistan at 154/9 before Shadab Khan’s unbeaten hundred took the hosts home with a wicket to spare.
The numbers are grim. England have now lost six ODIs in a row in Pakistan. That run includes three matches in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy against Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa.
Their wait for a win there stretches much farther back. England’s last ODI victory on Pakistani soil came in 2005 against Pakistan.
Head-To-Head Record
Sri Lanka and England have met 86 times in ODIs since their first meeting in 1982. England hold a narrow edge in the 50-over record at 42 wins to Sri Lanka’s 40.
The rivalry has also produced four unfinished outcomes of different kinds. Three matches ended with no result and one match was tied.
All You Need To Know About England Vs Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series
When and where will the England vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match take place?
England will face Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the ODI tri-series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
What time will the England vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match begin?
The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time), with the toss scheduled for 1:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time).
Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match in India?
The match will not be telecast live on television in India.
How can fans watch the England vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match online in India?
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka ODI tri-series match on the Veto app.
Probable Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid