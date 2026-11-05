He also admitted he felt a sense of imposter syndrome playing the character. He revealed that when he first took on the role, he was filled with fear. “I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite,” he added.