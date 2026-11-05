Ramayana: Part One hit theatres worldwide today, November 5.
Ranbir Kapoor said playing Lord Rama demanded restraint and close fidelity to the ancient text.
The actor admitted to fear, self-doubt and imposter syndrome while taking on the part.
Ramayana: Part One arrived in cinemas today, November 5, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. This is the first time Ranbir has played a mythological character. In an interview, he said the Lord Rama character left him little creative freedom and forced him to confront fear and self-doubt.
Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama
In a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Kapoor and co-star Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, spoke about the pressure of bringing mythological figures to the screen. Kapoor said the role required him to put aside insecurity, trust the story and keep the performance simple.
He also described the part as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that came with unusual scrutiny. That, he said, shaped not just how he approached the character but also how he thought about his own appearance, movement and presence on screen.
Kapoor said, “If I’m playing a character like in Animal or Brahmastra, there’s a certain amount of creative freedom. But here, the text has been written thousands of years ago, so you try to stick to it.”
Fear and self-doubt
Kapoor said one of the hardest parts was silencing worries about how different communities might respond to the performance. He said those concerns can easily enter an actor’s work and affect the way a role is played.
“You have to drown out those inner voices of fear. Thoughts about whether you are going to please one community or another can creep into your work. You have to believe in the story, have devotion towards it and then keep your performance simple,” he explained.
He also spoke about the self-consciousness that comes with playing gods on screen. “When you know you are playing gods, there is a certain way you are expected to perform. You become conscious of how you look, how you walk and how you carry yourself. Suddenly, you can start taking yourself too seriously,” he said.
He also admitted he felt a sense of imposter syndrome playing the character. He revealed that when he first took on the role, he was filled with fear. “I wondered whether I was too old for the role and whether I would be able to do justice to it. I had so many insecurities and questions about myself. But the opportunity was right in front of me, and I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was also very aware of the kind of reactions it would invite,” he added.
“You have to make them believable as human beings. Give them vulnerability and real emotions,” he said further.