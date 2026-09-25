'Held Knife To Her Throat': Chilling Details Of Aastha Kunj Park Rape Case Emerge

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Aryan Dwivedi
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The FIR states that one of the accused, identified as Asif, took out a firearm after another accused allegedly said, “Asif bhai gun nikal.” The girl identified Asif as the person wearing a purple shirt and told police that he showed her a black-coloured gun before putting it away

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Delhi Rape Case, Kalkaji Rape Case
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Summary of this article

  • Details from the FIR have emerged in the Aastha Kunj Park case involving a 17-year-old girl in south Delhi.

  • The FIR states that three men allegedly posed as policemen, threatened the teenager and her friend, and assaulted her inside the park.

  • Police said the accused were identified using details provided by the survivor and have been arrested.

The 17-year-old girl was threatened at with a gun and knife, seperated from her friend and then allegedly raped by the three men posing as cops, according the details in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by police.

The teenager, a resident of Faridabad, had visited Kalkaji temple with a 17-year-old male friend on her birthday. She had informed her elder sister about her plan to visit the temple and later go to the nearby ISKCON temple.

The girl told police that she left home around 5 pm and reached Kalkaji temple with her friend at about 5.45 pm. After spending time at the temple, the two stepped out around 7 pm, purchased chips and a bottle of water near Kalkaji Metro Station and entered Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7 before heading towards ISKCON temple.

Accused Posed As Policemen

According to the FIR, the two teenagers sat on a bench inside the park when three men approached them.

The girl told police that the men, aged between 30 and 35 years, questioned them about being inside the park and claimed that they were policemen. The FIR states that the men caught hold of her friend, slapped him and took away their mobile phones.

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The statement recorded in the FIR says that one of the men took the girl’s friend away while two others asked her to move towards a bush-covered area.

The girl told police that she became frightened and asked them to speak to her mother if they wanted to question her. According to the FIR, the men then called another person, who later joined them.

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'Asif Bhai Gun Nikal'

The FIR states that one of the accused, identified as Asif, took out a firearm after another accused allegedly said, “Asif bhai gun nikal.”

The girl identified Asif as the person wearing a purple shirt and told police that he showed her a black-coloured gun before putting it away.

According to her statement in the FIR, the accused took her to a darker area of the park. The accused held knife at her throat to threaten her during the assault.

“I was crying,” the girl said in her statement recorded by police.

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All Three Accused Arrested

According to police, the teenager provided details about the accused, including names, nicknames, physical descriptions and their clothing, which helped investigators identify them.

Police said Asif was arrested early Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire. The other two accused, identified as Hemant Singh and his younger brother Mukesh Singh, were arrested from their residence in Srinivaspuri.

After the incident, the FIR states that the accused returned the teenagers’ phones and belongings and warned them against informing anyone. The girl told police that she informed her friend about the incident after they left the park, following which he contacted the police control room.

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