Meena Kumari Death Anniversary: Looking Beyond The Tragedy Queen

For decades, the “Tragedy Queen” label defined Meena Kumari more like containment, as though her grief was her only recognisable feature. But to look at her beyond the tragedies is to acknowledge that she was more than the many mishaps of her life.

Debiparna Chakraborty
Debiparna Chakraborty
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Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari Photo: Illustration
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Meena Kumari died on March 31, 1972 at the age of 38.

  • She began working as a child to earn a living for her family, featuring as Baby Mahjabeen in Leatherface (1939).

  • She wrote nazms—Urdu and Sindhi poetry written in rhymed verse or prose style—that resisted formal constraints, using simple, almost conversational language.

Meena Kumari, born Mahjabeen Bano, was a poet at heart. Not only did she write poetry extensively under the pseudonym Naaz, but she was one to take evening strolls after long shoot days, simply because she enjoyed watching the moon. She chose to live most of her heydays in a humble cottage by the shore because she loved the sound of the sea. But despite this pensive disposition, nothing about her life unfolded with the same softness that she seemed to carry within. The “Tragedy Queen” label defined her more like containment, as though her grief was her only recognisable feature.

She was born into performance, but also into contradiction. Her father, Ali Bux, was a Parsi theatre veteran who composed music, wrote Urdu poetry and played the harmonium. Her mother, Iqbal Begum was born Prabhavati Devi. She was a stage actor with a complex lineage—a Christian who converted to Islam after marriage, with roots stretching from Meerut to Bengal and often believed to have connections to the Tagore family.

Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari Photo: Facebook
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Bux, unable to pay for her delivery, had initially abandoned Kumari in an orphanage, only to change his mind a few hours later. Perhaps that is why Kumari’s relationship with creativity and melancholy was always so urgent. She began working as a child, featuring as Baby Mahjabeen in Leatherface (1939), then Baby Meena through a string of films before becoming Meena Kumari with Bachchon Ka Khel (1946). Childhood blurred into profession so seamlessly that there was no real distinction between the two. By the time she arrived at Baiju Bawra (1952), the performance that cemented her as a leading actor, she already carried the fatigue of someone who had lived too many lives too quickly.

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Baiju Bawra (1952) became her first breakthrough role, earning her the first ever Filmfare Best Actress Award in the show's inaugural year. In Parineeta (1953), her emotional restraint and ability to emote tremendous melancholy saw an emerging pattern and henceforth became her signature.

Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari Photo: Instagram
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Through the late 1950s and early 1960s, her filmography began to map the emotional architecture of Indian womanhood itself. In Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), she occupied the uneasy space of the “other woman,” but stripped it of stereotypical villainy. In Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962), she turned Chhoti Bahu into something far more unsettling than a tragic wife—it became a study in what neglect does to the human psyche. Her alcoholism in the film was more a desperate negotiation for intimacy than a typical human failing. Aarti (1962) and Main Chup Rahungi (1962) continued this pattern of embodying women caught within systems that demanded silence, endurance and self-erasure.

But cinema was only one part of her life. She was merely four when she started working in films. It was to earn a living for her family and not the chosen outlet to express her inner artist. When we talk about Kumari, what is often sidelined is her rigorous commitment to writing. She carried books, paper and pens to outdoor shoots. After long days, she would return to her room and write, only stepping out for solitary walks in the gardens when she needed to pause. Writing, by most accounts, was not secondary to acting for her; it was central to how she understood herself and made sense of how life happened to her.

Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Still
Meena Kumari in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Still Photo: Youtube
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However, her poetry has often been trivialised in ways that would feel all too familiar for women. Shortly after Kumari’s death in 1972, Vinod Mehta, the founding editor-in-chief of Outlook, published a biography in which filmmaker and screenwriter Khwaja Ahmed Abbas dismissed her as “not a very good or deep poet.” Her husband, Kamal Amrohi, had also suggested that she lacked any real understanding of poetry. Mehta himself was more empathetic, though still inclined to read her poetry as an extension of her image as the “Tragedy Queen” of Bombay. He found her poems “sad”, “joyless” and even “morbid.”

Her voice, so often mediated through cinema, found its most unfiltered expression in I Write, I Recite (1971), where she sang her own poems. Tanha Chand (Lonely Moon), the collection of Kumari’s poems posthumously curated and published by her dear friend Gulzar in 1972, emerged as an afterlife of her inner longings, solitude and defiance.

Meena Kumari as a child artist
Meena Kumari as a child artist Photo: Facebook
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She wrote nazms—Urdu and Sindhi poetry written in rhymed verse or prose style—that resisted formal constraints, using simple, almost conversational language. And it took decades for a more attentive engagement to emerge. In 2014, Noorul Hasan translated her work in Meena Kumari: The Poet, describing it as “unadorned, screaming verse.” He placed her, ambitiously but not unreasonably, in conversation with the likes of William Wordsworth and Mirza Ghalib.

By the late 1960s, Kumari’s personal struggles had begun to manifest physically. Her separation from Amrohi amid speculations of physical abuse and alcohol dependency affected her health. But she continued to act in films like Phool Aur Patthar (1966) and Mere Apne (1971) before Pakeezah (1972) became her swan song on the silver screen (even though Gomti Ke Kinare released shortly after her passing).

Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari Photo: Facebook
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Directed and produced by Amrohi over a period of 14 long years, through love, discord and financial burdens, Pakeezah released just weeks before Kumari’s death. One of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, Pakeezah also saw Kumari don the hat of a costume designer, thereby embedding her aesthetic sensibility in cultural memory forever.

There is a tendency to draw parallels between Meena Kumari and Madhubala—born the same year and died mere three years apart in their tender thirties. For decades, their image remained enshrined and romanticised in public memory as two women who defined tragic femininity. But to look at them beyond their tragedies is to acknowledge that they were more than the many mishaps of their lives and to resist the idea that it is their sole legacy left behind.

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BY Debiparna Chakraborty

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