Meena Kumari Death Anniversary: Looking Beyond The Tragedy Queen

But cinema was only one part of her life. She was merely four when she started working in films. It was to earn a living for her family and not the chosen outlet to express her inner artist. When we talk about Kumari, what is often sidelined is her rigorous commitment to writing. She carried books, paper and pens to outdoor shoots. After long days, she would return to her room and write, only stepping out for solitary walks in the gardens when she needed to pause. Writing, by most accounts, was not secondary to acting for her; it was central to how she understood herself and made sense of how life happened to her.