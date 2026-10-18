Dominik Moll Interview | On Case 137, Police Violence And Accountability

A.

Well, it's the same in France. I mean, the way that the protests or demonstrations are being portrayed by mainstream news channels—and some of them are already, you know, far right or extreme right channels like, you know, one which is called CNews is almost the equivalent of Fox News in the US. And so they will always be on the side of the police, and the police is never wrong and always right. As soon as there is in protests—I mean, there's always some violence, you know—but they will portray it in a way as if the violence was everywhere. As soon as there's a car burned somewhere, they will show that over and over and over and over again. What happens is that people who live far from where things happen, in the country or in small cities, see that all day long and have the impression that there is chaos, that all protesters are violent, and so, of course, it allows the news channels and the politicians to minimize what the protest is really about. The people who see that over and over again on TV will feel insecure and end up voting for extreme right parties. So it's really something quite deliberate.

I mean, right now in France, for months now, there have been high school protests against the conditions because they don't have enough staff and teachers. And again, they are being portrayed as not being able to think by themselves, so they're being portrayed as being manipulated by extreme left-wing parties. You know, it's always the same thing, and that's a real problem with the mainstream media because, like in the US, and maybe also like in India, facts don't count anymore. It's just the way you respond to things emotionally, and that is really worrying, really.