Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Ekta Bhyan Loses, Sonalben Starts With A Win In TT; India Lose In Blind Footbal

Asian Para Games Highlights (October 17): Catch all the latest scores, medal tallies, and updates from the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games right here.

Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates (October 17): Welcome back to our live coverage of the Asian Para Games 2026. October 16 was full of cheers, with some brilliant performances from our badminton stars and paddlers lighting up the arena. From Bhavina Patel grabbing her class on the table to gritty comebacks on court, our Indian contingent has hit the ground running. The schedule is packed with blockbuster clashes right from the early morning hours, featuring heavyweights like Pramod Bhagat, Manisha Ramdass, and Krishna Nagar stepping up to the court, alongside crucial group matches in Blind Football and Boccia.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Oct 2026, 07:19:36 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Today's Schedule! Para Badminton 05:35 AM - Manisha Ramdass & Pramod Bhagat - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group A

05:35 AM - Manasi & Ruthick - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group C

06:00 AM - Krishna Nagar & Nithya Sre - Mixed Doubles SH6 - Group A

06:30 AM - Prem Kumar Ale - Men's Singles WH1 - Group A

06:30 AM - Sukant Kadam - Men's Singles SL4 - Group B

07:00 AM - Thulasimathi - Women's Singles SU5 - Group B

08:00 AM - Umesh - Men's Singles SL3 - Group A

08:30 AM - Naveen Sivakumar - Men's Singles SL4 - Group A

09:30 AM - Prem Kumar & Alphia James - Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2 - Group C

10:00 AM - Manasi Joshi - Women's Singles SL3 - Group A

10:03 AM - Nithya Sre - Women's Singles SH6 - Group A

10:30 AM - Surya Kant - Men's Singles SL4 - Group C

10:30 AM - Nitesh Kumar - Men's Singles SL3 - Group A

10:30 AM - Hardik Makkar - Men's Singles SU5 - Group B

11:00 AM - Abu Hubaida - Men's Singles WH2 - Group D

11:00 AM - Pramod Bhagat - Men's Singles SL3 - Group B

11:00 AM - Haris Mythili - Men's Singles WH2 - Group E

11:30 AM - Pallavi - Women's Singles WH1 - Group B

11:30 AM - Sivarajan Solaimalai - Men's Singles SH6 - Group D

12:00 PM - Abhijeet Sakhuja - Men's Singles SL4 - Group F

12:00 PM - Ruthick Raghupati - Men's Singles SU5 - Group C

12:30 PM - Manisha vs Shanthiya - Women's Singles SU5 - Group A

12:30 PM - Mandeep Kaur - Women's Singles SL3 - Group C

01:00 PM - Kanak Singh - Women's Singles SL3 - Group A

01:00 PM - Neeraj - Women's Singles SL3 - Group C

01:00 PM - Sanjana Kumari - Women's Singles SL3 - Group B

01:30 PM - Krishna Nagar - Men's Singles SH6 - Group C

02:00 PM - Sudharshan Muthusamy - Men's Singles SH6 - Group B

02:00 PM - Vikram Kumar & Rakesh Pandey - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group A

02:00 PM - Suhas & Abhijeet - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group C

02:00 PM - Sukant & Pramod - Men's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group D

TBA - Mandeep & Shantiya - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group B

TBA - Manasi Joshi & Thulasimathi - Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Group A Para Table Tennis 06:00 AM - Savita - Women's Singles Class 8 - Group A

06:00 AM / 12:20 PM - Sonalben Patel - Women's Singles Class 3 - Group B

06:35 AM - Ekta Bhyan - Women's Singles Class 1 - Group A

07:10 AM / 02:05 PM - Dattaprasad Choughale - Men's Singles Class 9 - Group A

07:45 AM - Shubham Wadhwa - Men's Singles Class 3 - Group D

11:10 AM - Baby Sahana - Women's Singles Class 9 - Group B

11:10 AM - Bhavina Patel - Women's Singles Class 4-5 - Group A

12:20 PM / 03:50 PM - Jehan Madan - Men's Singles Class 1 - Group A

01:30 PM - Prachi Pandey - Women's Singles Class 6 - Group A

03:50 PM - Sandeep Dangi - Men's Singles Class 1 - Group A Blind Football 06:30 AM - India vs Japan - Men's Team - Group Stage Boccia 08:10 AM - Sachin Chamaria - Men's Individual BC3 - Group A

02:15 PM - Anjali Devi - Women's Individual BC3 - Group A

17 Oct 2026, 08:48:10 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton! India's Nitesh Kumar won his match against Thailand's Natthapo 21-6, 21-7.

17 Oct 2026, 08:27:14 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Badminton! Thulasimathi Murugesan, Women's Singles SU5: Thulasimathi Murugesan kicked off her singles campaign in style, crushing Bahrain's Zainab Mohamad 21-2, 21-2 within a rapid 14 minutes. Competing in Group B, she has upcoming fixtures against players from China and Hong Kong, with the top two athletes advancing directly to the semi-finals. Sukant Kadam, Men's Singles SL4: Sukant Kadam began his tournament journey with a hard-fought three-game victory against South Korea's Kyung Hwan Shin, taking the match 21-17, 18-21, 21-9 in Group B. He is set to meet Sri Lanka's S. Madduma on Monday for his final group fixture, where a win will secure his place in the Round of 16.

17 Oct 2026, 08:24:14 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- India 1-6 Japan! Taichi Hirabayashi's netted four goals to seal a 6-1 victory over India on Saturday. Taichi opened the scoring for Japan in the 3rd minute and then went on to score in the 22nd, 32nd and 35th minutes. Ryo Kawamura and Kenta Hayashi also scored goals. Sovendra Singh scored India's only consolation goal in the 16th minute.

17 Oct 2026, 07:57:47 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Table Tennis! Ekta Bhyan Women's Singles Class 1: Ekta Bhyan experienced a tough start to her campaign, dropping her opening round-robin match in straight games (7-11, 4-11, 5-11) against Saudi Arabia's Maryam Almyrisl. She has two remaining group-stage fixtures against competitors from China and South Korea, with medals awarded to the top three finishers in the final standings. Sonalben Women's Singles Class 3: Sonalben Patel kicked off her campaign in style, cruising past local favorite Yuka Ikeyama of Japan in straight games (11-6, 11-7, 11-3) in just 16 minutes during the women's singles Class 3 group stage. Aiming to book a spot in the quarterfinals, she faces two more group matches against opponents from China and South Korea, with the top two players advancing to the next round.

17 Oct 2026, 07:53:35 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- IND 1-4 JAPAN! Taichi Hirabayashi completes his hat-trick, netting the goal in the 32nd minute. With this goal, Japan lead the match 4-1 and chances of India's comeback look very bleak. Taichi previously scored in the 3rd and 22nd minutes.

17 Oct 2026, 07:29:56 am IST Asian Para Games 2026 Live Updates: Blind Football- IND 1-2 JAPAN! Taichi Hirabayashi has struck again, putting Japan 2-1 ahead against India in a tense blind football encounter. Earlier, Taichi had opened the scoring for Japan in the 3rd minute, before Sovendra Singh pulled India level with a brilliant equalizer in the 16th minute.