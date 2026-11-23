Ramayana is expected to lose over 700 US theatres in its third week.
The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has crossed $150 million at the worldwide box office.
The two-part Ramayana adaptation reportedly carries a combined budget exceeding $400 million.
Ramayana is facing a significant reduction in its US theatrical release, with the film expected to lose nearly 800 theatres in its third week. The development comes even as the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has crossed $150 million at the worldwide box office. Distributed in the US by Sony, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological epic opened in more than 1,400 theatres, but its screen count has steadily declined amid a drop in ticket sales.
Ramayana Theatre Count Sees Sharp Drop In The US
According to a report by Collider, Ramayana lost more than 300 theatres in its second week. Its screen count is expected to fall to 681 from Friday, marking a decline of over 700 theatres compared with its opening release. The film had initially benefited from its release ahead of Diwali, with the festive period contributing to its early box office performance.
Despite the reduction in screens, Ramayana has crossed the $150 million mark worldwide. Its earnings have put it ahead of the 2023 Indian blockbuster RRR, as well as Hollywood releases Supergirl and Mortal Kombat II. The film is also expected to surpass the $28 million US box office collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge over the weekend, potentially becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in the US market.
Ramayana Box Office Collection And Budget
However, the film's theatrical performance needs to be viewed against its reported production cost. Ramayana is said to have been made on a budget of around $200 million, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. As a general industry estimate, films with budgets of this scale may need to earn roughly twice their production costs to break even theatrically.
The film is the first instalment of a planned two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. According to producer Namit Malhotra, the two films have a combined budget of more than $400 million. While the first instalment has crossed $150 million worldwide, its theatrical earnings have yet to recover its reported production budget.
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, with the story following the conflict that begins after Ravana abducts Sita. Its US screen count is now set to contract significantly as it enters its third week.