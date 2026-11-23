Ramayana is facing a significant reduction in its US theatrical release, with the film expected to lose nearly 800 theatres in its third week. The development comes even as the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has crossed $150 million at the worldwide box office. Distributed in the US by Sony, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological epic opened in more than 1,400 theatres, but its screen count has steadily declined amid a drop in ticket sales.