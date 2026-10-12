Sunny Deol Unveils Intense First Look Motion Poster Of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, Announces Release Date

Sunny Deol announced the release date of his upcoming film Suryaa.
He also unveiled the first glimpse of the crime thriller.
It will debut in cinemas this November.
Actor Sunny Deol has dropped an intense first-look motion poster from his upcoming film, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak (From End to Beginning). He also confirmed the release date of the crime thriller.
Sunny Deol's first look from Suryaa
On Monday, Sunny took to social media to share his gritty poster, showing him in a never-seen-before avatar.
The poster shows Deol’s face, etched with lines like cracked pavement. His piercing eyes lock onto the camera through a shroud of smoke. He exhales slowly, letting the fog swallow him back into the shadows, setting a bleak tone.
The poster comes with the tagline, “Torn between his past and present, he uncovers the truth.”
"Torn between Past and Present, He uncovers the TRUTH ! Presenting Kamal Mukut’s #SURYAA : अंत से आरंभ तक! IN CINEMAS 20th November 2026 (sic)," Sunny wrote while sharing the poster.
About Suryaa
Directed by Malayalam filmmaker M. Padmakumar, Suryaa marks his Bollywood debut. It is the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. Shahi Kabir has penned the screenplay.
The story follows a retired police officer pulled into a complex web of hidden secrets and unresolved mysteries. As he gets drawn deeper into the investigation, he must confront an external criminal threat while facing his own dark past.
Sunny yet again brings his intense performance to the high-stakes story of moral conflict and justice.
Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut, and Lokesh Mukut have backed the film under the MM Moviez banner. The film is presented by Kamal Mukut. Music is handled by Zee Music Company.
Suryaa cast and release date
Ravi Kishan, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty, Rohit Tiwari and Anoop Trivedi, among others, round out the cast.
The film will arrive in cinemas on November 20, 2026.
Sunny Deol was last seen in Netflix's Ikka. His upcoming release is Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, set to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026.