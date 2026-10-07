Ikka 2 will bring Sunny Deol back as the titular character.
Akshay Khanna will not return for the Netflix sequel.
Ikka 2's writing has begun, with production expected next year.
Sunny Deol is set to return as Ikka in the second instalment of Netflix’s courtroom drama, with work on the sequel already underway. However, Akshaye Khanna will not return for the follow-up, which is being developed as a completely new story within the franchise.
Ikka 2 to have a new story
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka brought Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together nearly three decades after their collaboration in Border. The film revolved around a high-stakes legal battle and marked a major on-screen reunion for the two actors.
A source close to the project confirmed that the writing for Ikka 2 has begun. “Writing for Ikka 2 has already begun. The story will continue with Sunny Deol as Ikka. However, the new season will be a new story, with Akshaye Khanna not continuing in the second part. The work on it is expected to begin next year. Right now, the writing and theme is being worked on,” the source told India Today.
The sequel remains in its early stages, with the makers currently developing its central theme and screenplay. This means the second chapter will not directly continue Akshaye’s character or the storyline established in the first film. Production is expected to begin next year once the script and other creative elements are finalised.
Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna's upcoming projects
The development comes as Sunny Deol continues to expand his line-up following Border 2. The actor is also part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Hanuman, and Antony, a Goa-set crime thriller in which he plays a police officer.
Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna is taking on a different set of roles after the success of Dhurandhar. He is set to play Shukracharya in Mahakali, which forms part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe.
Ikka 2 is expected to begin production next year, although an official release timeline has not yet been announced.