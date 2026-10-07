Sunny Deol To Return In Ikka 2 Without Akshaye Khanna? Here's What We Know

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:

The sequel is being planned as a fresh story, with the makers currently developing its central theme and screenplay.

image Prefer on Google
Ikka 2
Ikka 2: Sunny Deol Returns for Netflix Sequel Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Ikka 2 will bring Sunny Deol back as the titular character.

  • Akshay Khanna will not return for the Netflix sequel.

  • Ikka 2's writing has begun, with production expected next year.

Sunny Deol is set to return as Ikka in the second instalment of Netflix’s courtroom drama, with work on the sequel already underway. However, Akshaye Khanna will not return for the follow-up, which is being developed as a completely new story within the franchise.

Ikka 2 to have a new story

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka brought Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together nearly three decades after their collaboration in Border. The film revolved around a high-stakes legal battle and marked a major on-screen reunion for the two actors.

A source close to the project confirmed that the writing for Ikka 2 has begun. “Writing for Ikka 2 has already begun. The story will continue with Sunny Deol as Ikka. However, the new season will be a new story, with Akshaye Khanna not continuing in the second part. The work on it is expected to begin next year. Right now, the writing and theme is being worked on,” the source told India Today.

Rajkumar Santoshi Rejects Shabana Azmi’s Claim That Batwara 1947 Failed Because Of Sunny Deol's Muslim Role

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The sequel remains in its early stages, with the makers currently developing its central theme and screenplay. This means the second chapter will not directly continue Akshaye’s character or the storyline established in the first film. Production is expected to begin next year once the script and other creative elements are finalised.

Related Content
Kpop demon hunters - IMDB
Heyy Babyy 2 Confirmed - IMDb
Ha Young Exits Trauma Code Sequel - Instagram
Akshay Oberoi Joins Aashram Season 4 - IMDb

Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna's upcoming projects

The development comes as Sunny Deol continues to expand his line-up following Border 2. The actor is also part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Hanuman, and Antony, a Goa-set crime thriller in which he plays a police officer.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna is taking on a different set of roles after the success of Dhurandhar. He is set to play Shukracharya in Mahakali, which forms part of filmmaker Prasanth Varma’s cinematic universe.

'We Were Not Happy': Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak On Akshaye Khanna's Sudden Exit A Week Before Shoot

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ikka 2 is expected to begin production next year, although an official release timeline has not yet been announced.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories