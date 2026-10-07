A source close to the project confirmed that the writing for Ikka 2 has begun. “Writing for Ikka 2 has already begun. The story will continue with Sunny Deol as Ikka. However, the new season will be a new story, with Akshaye Khanna not continuing in the second part. The work on it is expected to begin next year. Right now, the writing and theme is being worked on,” the source told India Today.