Talking this year's edition, Kunal Khanna, Co-founder and Festival Director, ALT EFF, remarked, "Cinema has the ability to take conversations around the environment beyond facts and statistics, and make them deeply human and relatable. Nuisance Bear is a fitting film to open this year's festival because it looks at the complex relationship between humans and the natural world through a lens that is both intimate and thought-provoking. As we enter our seventh year, our focus continues to be on taking these stories to more audiences across the country and creating spaces where cinema can encourage meaningful conversations around the environment. With 88 films screening across 41 locations, and our gala weekends bringing together different forms of art and cultural expression, we hope to make this edition a truly immersive experience."