ALT EFF 2026 is bringing its seventh edition in December.
Sundance-winning Arctic documentary, Nuisance Bear, is the opening film.
ALT EFF 2026 runs from December 3 to 13.
The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) will kick off its seventh edition on December 3 with Nuisance Bear, the acclaimed documentary that grabbed the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2026.
Helmed by Jack Weisman, the documentary investigates the fraught dynamics between polar bears, Indigenous populations, and outside intervention in the Arctic, evoking the friction that wells up where wildlife, local settlements, and conservation efforts clash. The festival’s 2026 lineup spans 88 global titles set to screen across 41 venues throughout India.
Nuisance Bear Synopsis
The film will be screened on December 3 as part of the festival's opening night. The synopsis on the festival site says, "Churchill, Manitoba is the polar bear capital of the world. Tourists point and shoot their cameras at the bears, who navigate through buggies, rifles, traps and people on this cold land. This stark, poetic film leaves you uncomfortable at first, to then make you ask, “whose land is it anyway?”
Actor and environmental activist Rajshri Deshpande is on this edition's jury, complementing the festival's dedicated lineup of filmmakers, writers and environmental storytellers.
Talking this year's edition, Kunal Khanna, Co-founder and Festival Director, ALT EFF, remarked, "Cinema has the ability to take conversations around the environment beyond facts and statistics, and make them deeply human and relatable. Nuisance Bear is a fitting film to open this year's festival because it looks at the complex relationship between humans and the natural world through a lens that is both intimate and thought-provoking. As we enter our seventh year, our focus continues to be on taking these stories to more audiences across the country and creating spaces where cinema can encourage meaningful conversations around the environment. With 88 films screening across 41 locations, and our gala weekends bringing together different forms of art and cultural expression, we hope to make this edition a truly immersive experience."
ALT EFF 2026 Locations, Dates
The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) is set to return for its 2026 edition from December 3 to 13, with screenings spread across India and an expanded programme including 88 films from 42 countries.
Anchored by flagship galas in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, the 10-day event boasts a slate of 15 world premieres and 54 Indian debuts. Beyond its main metropolitan hubs, the festival’s 41-venue footprint will plunge deep into tier-2 and tier-3 towns as well as rural pockets, taking screenings to communities across the Himalayas and tribal Odisha. It's a remarkable bid for decentralised film festival experience.