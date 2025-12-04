ALT EFF Returns With Its 6th Edition: Jury, Major Film Fund, Powerful Global Line-up And Other Details

ALT EFF 2025: The 10-day event will feature 80+ films from India and across the globe. It runs from December 4-14.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
ALT EFF 2025 details
All you need to know about ALT EFF 2025 details Photo: Specially arranged
Summary
  • The 2025 edition of ALT EFF kickstarts on December 4 and will run till December 14, 2025.

  • The sixth edition of the festival launches with an opening-night curtain raiser in Mumbai, followed by a series of talks, screenings, and community experiences through the weekend in Bengaluru.

  • The 10-day event will feature 80+ films from India and across the globe.

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s largest film festival dedicated entirely to cinema for environmental change, has returned with its sixth edition. It kickstarts on December 4 in Mumbai and will run till December 14, 2025. The 2025 edition of ALT EFF comes with a strong mission to spotlight films rooted in environment, wildlife, sustainability, and climate action.

Here's all you need to know about the new ambassadors, jury, major film fund, and powerful global line-up for 2025.

About ALT EFF 2025

The 2025 edition introduces new programmes, collaborations, and impact initiatives, positioning ALT EFF not just as a festival—but as a growing movement committed to creating environmental change. Several acclaimed filmmakers, activists, researchers, and audiences come together to explore the power of storytelling.

Films backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Kiran Rao will headline the programme. Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha have joined as Goodwill Ambassadors of ALT EFF.

The 10-day event will feature 80+ films from India and across the globe.

IFFI Poster - iffigoa.org
International Film Festival Of India 2025: Unexpected Images From The World’s Least Expected Corners

BY Constantine

Key Highlights of ALT EFF 2025

Opening Night Film:

Turtle Walker, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and directed by Taira Malaney, will open the festival in Mumbai on December 4.

Jury Panel

Shriya Pilgaonkar and National Award-winning filmmaker Pan Nalin will headline the jury for 2025.

New Goodwill Ambassadors

Richa Chadha, Randeep Hooda have joined ALT EFF as ambassadors.

Environmental Film Fund

ALT EFF has announced India’s first dedicated environmental filmmaking fund of Rs 40 lakh to support stories that address ecological concerns.

Films Line-up for ALT EFF 2025

Alongside Turtle Walker, the festival will screen impactful and acclaimed titles.

Panha (produced by Dia Mirza)

Set in a Maharashtrian village, the story revolves around a family that loses their ancestral mango farm to the bullet train project. Through the tender eyes of Vithu (7), we witness their struggle to shield him from the truth. Baba (father) wishes to start anew in the city, while Kaka (uncle) clings to their farming roots. Aware of the irreparable rift, Vithu takes matters into his own hands. Days before eviction, he goes missing. A frantic search ensues. When found, they discover a tunnel dug by him to divert the train underground and save their farm. His innocent determination forces the family to confront their grief, dissolve barriers, and come together for a heartfelt surprise for Vithu.

Humans in the Loop (produced by Kiran Rao)

Humans in the Loop is the story of an indigenous woman who begins interacting with AI while working in a remote data centre in Jharkhand. After being separated from her husband, Nehma returns to her ancestral village with her children. To support her family, she takes the job of a data labeller - training algorithms to recognise and differentiate between objects - with the same patience and precision as a parent guiding a child.

As she delves deeper into her work, Nehma begins to uncover the subtle yet persistent human biases embedded within AI systems, prompting her to question whether technology can ever truly reflect an indigenous worldview.

Humans in the Loop Still - Aranya Sahay
Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Future Council (Australia, Netherlands)

Director Damon Gameau invites eight children on an epic adventure across Europe in a school bus powered by biofuel. Their mission is to better understand the planet’s predicament, explore solutions and, most importantly, take the conversation from the streets into the boardrooms of some of the world’s largest polluters and most influential companies.

Snow Leopard Sisters (Nepal)

The film tells the inspiring story of an unlikely yet powerful friendship between two Indigenous women in one of the most isolated corners of the Himalayas. The film follows local snow leopard conservationist Tshiring Lhamu Lama as she mentors 17-year-old Tenzin Bhuti Gurung, who is desperate to escape a forced marriage. Together, they journey through the treacherous yet breathtaking landscape of the Himalayas in search of the last remaining endangered snow leopards.

Farming The Revolution (India, France)

In November 2020, Gurbaz Sangha, a young farmer from Punjab, embarked on a remarkable journey. Riding his tractor 400 km to Delhi, he joined forces with thousands, and later more than half a million, men and women from many parts of the country. Their united mission: to stand against the newly enacted farm laws. Amid a COVID lockdown, the farmers – representing over half of India’s workforce – vowed to remain at the borders until the laws were repealed. The protest cities that mushroomed outside Delhi created a parallel world where they redefined co-existence, with women emerging as equal political partners. The scale of these protests echoed the spirit of India’s independence movement, culminating in an unexpected, triumphant outcome.

Chasing Time (USA)

Over the course of the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project, photographer James Balog and his team brought some of the world’s first and most compelling visual evidence of climate change to the global stage as they depicted the rapid melting of glaciers around the world. It is helmed by acclaimed director Jeff Orlowski-Yang and first-time filmmaker Sarah Keo. Chasing Time is a meditative exploration of time and mortality.

Black Snow (USA)

When the residents of a remote Siberian city discover an old Soviet mine has caught fire beneath their neighbourhood, they turn to Natalia Zubkova, a local homemaker-turned-journalist, for help. But after her news videos go viral, she suddenly finds herself the target of a massive government disinformation campaign.

Published At:
Tags

