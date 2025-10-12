Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

The Nobel laureate criticized sections of Indian media for amplifying unverified claims.

Muhammad Yunus
Yunus also assured Bangladesh’s minority communities of full protection and warned that any attempt to incite communal tension would be dealt with firmly. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

- Bangladesh’s interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus dismissed reports of anti-Hindu violence as “fake news,” calling them baseless and politically motivated.

- Yunus criticized sections of Indian media for spreading misinformation, saying “fake news has become India’s specialty.”

- The Bangladeshi government clarified that the situation in the country is peaceful and that minority communities remain protected.

Bangladesh’s interim Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus has dismissed as “fake news” reports circulating in Indian media and on social platforms that claimed widespread violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the recent elections.

In an interview with BBC Bangla, Yunus said the reports were “completely baseless” and appeared to be part of a disinformation campaign. “There have been no such attacks. These stories are being spread deliberately to create confusion and mistrust,” he said, adding that law enforcement agencies had found no evidence of targeted violence.

The Nobel laureate criticized sections of Indian media for amplifying unverified claims. “Fake news has become India’s specialty,” Yunus remarked, urging both governments to act responsibly and prevent the spread of misinformation that could strain bilateral relations.

Yunus also assured Bangladesh’s minority communities of full protection and warned that any attempt to incite communal tension would be dealt with firmly.

The remarks came amid a surge of social media posts alleging attacks on Hindu temples and homes after the elections. Bangladesh’s Home Ministry has since clarified that the situation across the country remains peaceful.

