'Objectionable And Insulting Statements': Surat Influencer Arrested For Indecent Remarks On Mahatma Gandhi

Surat police arrested influencer Simran Patel over an allegedly obscene Instagram reel.
The video involved Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph on a ₹500 currency note.
Gau Raksha Manch’s Dharmesh Gami complained to police, according to India Today.
Social media influencer Simran Patel has been arrested in Surat over an Instagram reel allegedly featuring obscene gestures and insulting remarks involving Mahatma Gandhi’s photograph on a ₹500 currency note, PTI reported, citing police.
Patel, a 47-year-old homemaker who lives in Surat’s Adajan area, has nearly one million followers. Police said she posted the video on October 1, a day before Gandhi Jayanti.
“It was accompanied by objectionable and insulting statements and gestures with a sexual reference,” police said.
The Surat Cyber Crime Branch arrested her under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which concerns the electronic publication or transmission of obscene material.
According to India Today, Dharmesh Gami, who heads Gau Raksha Manch, approached police about the reel.
“We felt that making such an insulting video was not appropriate. So we lodged a complaint with the cyber police and got a case registered,” he said.
Surat Police publicised the arrest through its X account, posting a video that showed Patel handling the currency note, followed by footage of her in handcuffs. The clip also included her apology for posting the reel.
Police subsequently urged users to report fake or objectionable social media content and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information. They cautioned that creating or sharing obscene or insulting posts involving national figures, religious symbols or social symbols could lead to legal action.