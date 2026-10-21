‘How Many More Lives Must Be Lost?’ Kharge Questions Modi, Shah On Manipur

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

The Congress president questioned the status of the Peace Committee and the rehabilitation of displaced people, citing more than 300 deaths since May 2023 and continuing violence in the state

image Prefer on Google
Congress Chief Kharge Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member
Congress Chief Kharge File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Modi and Shah over continuing violence, displacement and failure to restore peace in Manipur.

  • Kharge sought updates on the Peace Committee and action on recommendations for displaced people’s relief and rehabilitation.

  • Ethnic violence since May 2023 has killed 306 people and displaced 66,000, with relief camp deaths raising concerns.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur, the displacement of thousands of people and the lack of accountability for the crisis.

In a post on X, Kharge said the continuing bloodshed in the strategically important border state reflected the BJP’s failure to maintain law and order, protect constitutional rights and ensure national security.

His remarks came as a bandh over the killing of a 45-year-old Kuki man paralysed Kangpokpi district, coinciding with a shutdown in the Imphal Valley over the killing of three Meiteis in an ambush in Imphal East on Monday.

Manipur Shutdowns Hit Kangpokpi, Imphal Valley After Fresh Killings And Arson

By Outlook News Desk

Kharge Questions Peace Efforts

Kharge questioned the status of the Peace Committee constituted by Shah in June 2023 and sought details of measures taken to protect residents and address security concerns.

He also asked what action had been taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which oversees relief and rehabilitation for displaced people.

Related Content
Rahul Gandhi Calls Modi ‘Mogambo’, Accuses PM Of Destroying Democracy - AICC
IAF Marks 94th Air Force Day; Murmu, Modi and Shah Praise Air Warriors - null
Congress Leaders Priyanka Gandhi - | Photo: AP
The Supreme Court questioned why postmortems were conducted in only 20 of 34 deaths reported from Manipur relief camps. - X

“Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged unnatural deaths in relief camps?” Kharge asked, seeking details of measures to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families.

'Congress Didn't Give Dates For Discussion': Rijiju Responds To Kharge's Letter To PM Modi On Delimitation

By Outlook News Desk

SC Flags Deaths In Relief Camps

In September, the Supreme Court expressed concern over 34 unnatural deaths in relief camps for internally displaced people and questioned the state’s failure to register criminal cases and conduct post-mortems.

The Justice Mittal-led committee told the court that it was dissatisfied with the chief secretary’s response to its queries following reports of unnatural deaths in the camps.

Bodies Of Two Men Killed In Manipur Attack Placed Outside CM’s Residence

By Outlook News Desk

Over 300 Killed Since May 2023

Kharge said more than 300 people had been killed since May 2023, while 24,530 people remained in relief camps. He questioned why neither President’s Rule nor the return of a BJP-led government had restored peace.

The wider ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has killed at least 306 people and displaced around 66,000 since it began in May 2023. Recent months have also seen deadly clashes between Nagas and Kukis.

Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace,” Kharge said, asking how many more lives would be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister acted.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories