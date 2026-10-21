‘How Many More Lives Must Be Lost?’ Kharge Questions Modi, Shah On Manipur

Manipur is bleeding again because of BJP’s incompetence! The horrific killing of four innocent civilians in the latest spate of violence is deeply condemnable. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Since May 2023, over 300 precious lives have been lost, while 24,530 are forced to be in relief camps in pathetic conditions. Women, children and vulnerable families continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged tragedy. The BJP’s political machinations, from imposing President’s Rule to replacing the Chief Minister and reinstalling its own government, have yielded no peace. PM Modi, who did not even set foot in Manipur for nearly 29 months after violence erupted, has abysmally failed on his so-called assurance in Parliament. The continuing bloodshed in this strategically vital border state is a grave indictment of the BJP’s failure to ensure law and order, protect constitutional rights and safeguard national security. PM Modi and HM Amit Shah must answer three questions: 1️⃣ What happened to the Peace Committee constituted by Amit Shah in June 2023? What concrete measures have been taken to restore peace, protect citizens and address the continuing security challenges in this sensitive border state? 2️⃣ What action has been taken on the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal Committee’s recommendations? Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged 31 unnatural deaths in relief camps? What has been done to ensure the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families? 3️⃣After more than three years, over 300 deaths, President’s Rule and a change of Chief Minister, who will take responsibility for this monumental failure of governance? How many more innocent lives must be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister act? Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace. As a strategically important border state, its security and stability cannot be held hostage to the BJP’s political expediency.