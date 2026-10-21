‘How Many More Lives Must Be Lost?’ Kharge Questions Modi, Shah On Manipur

Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Modi and Shah over continuing violence, displacement and failure to restore peace in Manipur.
Kharge sought updates on the Peace Committee and action on recommendations for displaced people’s relief and rehabilitation.
Ethnic violence since May 2023 has killed 306 people and displaced 66,000, with relief camp deaths raising concerns.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur, the displacement of thousands of people and the lack of accountability for the crisis.
In a post on X, Kharge said the continuing bloodshed in the strategically important border state reflected the BJP’s failure to maintain law and order, protect constitutional rights and ensure national security.
His remarks came as a bandh over the killing of a 45-year-old Kuki man paralysed Kangpokpi district, coinciding with a shutdown in the Imphal Valley over the killing of three Meiteis in an ambush in Imphal East on Monday.
Kharge Questions Peace Efforts
Kharge questioned the status of the Peace Committee constituted by Shah in June 2023 and sought details of measures taken to protect residents and address security concerns.
He also asked what action had been taken on the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, which oversees relief and rehabilitation for displaced people.
“Why are thousands of people still displaced, even as the Supreme Court has flagged unnatural deaths in relief camps?” Kharge asked, seeking details of measures to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of women, children and displaced families.
SC Flags Deaths In Relief Camps
In September, the Supreme Court expressed concern over 34 unnatural deaths in relief camps for internally displaced people and questioned the state’s failure to register criminal cases and conduct post-mortems.
The Justice Mittal-led committee told the court that it was dissatisfied with the chief secretary’s response to its queries following reports of unnatural deaths in the camps.
Over 300 Killed Since May 2023
Kharge said more than 300 people had been killed since May 2023, while 24,530 people remained in relief camps. He questioned why neither President’s Rule nor the return of a BJP-led government had restored peace.
The wider ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has killed at least 306 people and displaced around 66,000 since it began in May 2023. Recent months have also seen deadly clashes between Nagas and Kukis.
“Manipur deserves justice, dignity, constitutional rights and lasting peace,” Kharge said, asking how many more lives would be lost before the Prime Minister and Home Minister acted.