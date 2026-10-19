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Israel Arrests Eight Suspects Over West Bank Violence, Attacks On Journalist And European Diplomats

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Israeli radio station Galatz reported that the suspects were Israeli citizens and that the Shin Bet domestic security service was assisting in the probe

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Israel Arrests Eight Suspects Over West Bank Violence, Attacks On Journalist And European Diplomats
Representative Image | Photo: AP/InterVision
Summary of this article

  • Israeli police arrested eight suspects for questioning over weekend violence in the occupied West Bank.

  • The incidents drew condemnation from the United States, France, Belgium and Poland.

  • Israeli human rights group Yesh Din has recorded at least 170 settler-violence incidents since September 27.

Israeli police said on Monday they had arrested eight suspects in connection with violent incidents in the occupied West Bank over the weekend, including separate attacks on an American photojournalist and European diplomats. The suspects were taken into custody for questioning, but police did not disclose their identities or the allegations against them.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Israeli radio station Galatz reported that the suspects were Israeli citizens and that the Shin Bet domestic security service was assisting in the probe.

The arrests follow two incidents involving masked Israeli settlers. On Friday, Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, a US citizen, was filmed being assaulted while covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the West Bank. On Saturday, masked settlers attacked European diplomats and a French mayor in a separate incident in the territory.

The violence drew condemnation from the United States, Israel’s closest ally, as well as France, Belgium and Poland, whose diplomats were reportedly targeted on Saturday.

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Levine was covering the olive harvest when the alleged assault took place on Friday. Footage of the incident showed masked settlers attacking the journalist, prompting concerns over the safety of media workers reporting from the occupied territory.

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Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive harvesters in Abu Falah, burning olive trees and throwing stones at villagers. - | X
Representative Image - West Bank Violence Escalates: Settlers Attack Diplomats A Day After Journalist Assault - | Photo: AP/Nasser Nasser
Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive harvesters in Abu Falah, burning olive trees and throwing stones at villagers. - X
Mustafa Zaatar, a Palestinian American, looks at the damage to his family home following an attack by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah, West Bank - AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

The following day, European diplomats and a French mayor were attacked by masked settlers elsewhere in the West Bank. The incidents triggered criticism from foreign governments and renewed scrutiny of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and others in the territory.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and the military blamed what they described as “Israeli rioters” for the attack on the diplomats.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said the diplomats had entered a “sensitive area with a history of confrontations without prior coordination” with the Israeli military. He also said the facts surrounding the attack on Levine remained “unclear”.

Prosecutions of Israeli settlers over such violence are rare, adding to scrutiny of how Israeli authorities investigate and respond to attacks in the West Bank.

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Settler Violence Against Palestinians On The Rise

Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians have increased, according to Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, which recorded at least 170 incidents since September 27. Journalists, Israeli activists and foreign observers have also been targeted.

The latest incidents come amid continuing tensions in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians and international observers have reported attacks linked to Israeli settlers.

The arrests mark a development in the investigation into the weekend violence, but police have yet to identify the suspects publicly or detail the allegations against them. It remains unclear whether charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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