Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

West Bank Violence Escalates: Settlers Attack Diplomats A Day After Journalist Assault

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The attacks near Ramallah have drawn condemnation from the European Union and the US, intensifying calls for Israel to curb settler violence against Palestinians, journalists and international representatives.

image Prefer on Google
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Israeli settlers attack in West Bank_
Representative Image - West Bank Violence Escalates: Settlers Attack Diplomats A Day After Journalist Assault | Photo: AP/Nasser Nasser
Summary of this article

  • Masked settlers attacked European diplomats and French mayor Bernard Baudoux near the Palestinian village of Taybeh, damaging a Belgian consular vehicle

  • The assault followed an attack on Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine while she was covering Palestinian olive harvesters near Ramallah.

  • Belgium called for EU sanctions against those responsible and their supporters, while Israeli police opened an investigation into the diplomatic delegation attack

A group of masked men identified as Israeli settlers attacked European diplomats and a French mayor in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, damaging a Belgian consular vehicle and knocking a diplomat to the ground, according to Belgian officials and Palestinian state media.

The incident came a day after American photojournalist Heidi Levine was seriously injured in an attack by settlers while covering the olive harvest.

West Bank Attack: Israeli Settlers Injure Journalist, Burn Olive Trees

By Outlook News Desk

Diplomats Targeted

The attack took place near the Palestinian Christian village of al-Taybeh, east of Ramallah, as a delegation from several European diplomatic missions attempted to reach the area, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said the delegation included Belgium’s consul general to the Palestinians, French and Polish diplomats, and Catholic representatives. The group was also accompanied by Bernard Baudoux, mayor of Aulnoye-Aymeries in northern France, who said he was attacked while harvesting olives in solidarity with the local community..

Related Content
Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive harvesters in Abu Falah, burning olive trees and throwing stones at villagers. - | X
Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian olive harvesters in Abu Falah, burning olive trees and throwing stones at villagers. - X
Mustafa Zaatar, a Palestinian American, looks at the damage to his family home following an attack by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah, West Bank - AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
A Palestinian was shot dead near Qusra after allegedly stabbing an Israeli settler at an outpost. - X, @CoinMarginalX

Palestinian sources said the assailants smashed a window of a Belgian consular vehicle and demanded that diplomats and passengers show their identity cards. Video footage showed a consul being knocked down.

“As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must protect Palestinians, ensure the safety of diplomats and journalists, and bring those responsible to justice,” Prevot said in a statement posted on X. He added that Belgium would press for European Union sanctions against those responsible for the violence and their supporters.

Journalist Assaulted

The incident followed an attack on Friday in Abu Falah, near Ramallah, where masked settlers assaulted Palestinians harvesting olives. Levine, a US citizen working as a photographer for The Washington Post, was hospitalised after being attacked while covering the harvest. Reuters reported that at least two people were injured in the incident.

Israeli police said they had opened an investigation into the attack on Saturday’s diplomatic delegation. No arrests had been announced at the time of the report.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar condemned the perpetrators as “Israeli rioters” but said the diplomats should have coordinated their presence in the area with the Israeli military, arguing that this could have helped protect their safety.

In West Bank, Israeli Settlers Go On Rampage As Palestinian Family Tries To Return Home

By Rucha Pramanick

International Condemnation

The European Union strongly condemned the latest attacks, including those targeting diplomats. In a statement, the bloc said it expected full accountability and effective measures to prevent further violence and harassment against Palestinians and journalists, particularly during the olive harvest season.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called for action. “We're very disturbed by those images and what we're seeing,” he told reporters on Saturday, adding that Washington had asked Israel to “crack down” on settler violence.

Israeli settler attacks have increased during the annual olive harvest. Yesh Din, an Israeli settlement-monitoring group cited by Reuters, recorded at least 170 attacks on Palestinians since September 27.

The latest incidents have renewed international scrutiny of settler violence in the occupied West Bank and demands for investigations and accountability.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories