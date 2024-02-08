Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: As Clamour Grows For Removal Of Shahi Idgah Mosque, The Controversy So Far

A Decades-Old Dispute Over Krishna Janmabhoomi

On September 24, 2020, Lucknow resident and advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six others had filed a plea in the lower court to remove the 17th-century Shahi Idgah mosque built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple, close to the spot known as 'Krishna Janmabhoomi'. The petitioners filed the pleas under "next friend of Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman".

However, the dispute is even older than that. The ownership of 13.37-acre plot surrounding the Krishna Janmabhoomi where both the idgah and temple are built has been a hotly contested question for more than eight decades.

There are reports and historical records claiming that the mosque was built around 1669 next to the ruins of the Krishna temple. At the start of the 20th century, the land was owned by the King of Varanasi. In 1935, the Allahabad High Court upheld the ownership. In 1944, the land was purchased by the businessman Yugal Kishor Birla who went on to launch the Sri Krishnabhoomi Trust with the intention to build a Krishna temple in the area. In 1958, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh took over the roles and responsibilities of the trust.