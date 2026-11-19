Lakshya Sen booked his place in the BWF World Tour Finals after Kidambi Srikanth defeated Koki Watanabe at the Hong Kong Open Super 500
The result ended Watanabe’s challenge in the HSBC Race to Finals and confirmed Lakshya’s berth in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13
Lakshya recovered from a game down to beat France’s Arnaud Merkle and reach the pre-quarterfinals
Lakshya Sen has booked his place in the BWF World Tour Finals after compatriot Kidambi Srikanth defeated Japan’s Koki Watanabe in the men’s singles opener at Wednesday’s Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament. The result knocked Watanabe out of the HSBC Race to Finals and assured Lakshya of a berth in the season finale.
This event is the season’s final qualifier. The World Tour Finals will be staged in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13. Lakshya’s qualification means India will have a second singles entrant at the year-end event, with PV Sindhu already through in women’s singles.
His own route through the draw also stayed alive after he recovered from a game down to beat Frenchman Arnaud Merkle and reach the pre-quarterfinals, while Srikanth’s victory elsewhere removed the final threat to his spot.
Race To Finals
Lakshya’s rise into contention came on the back of consecutive titles at the Hylo Open and the Kumamoto Masters Japan, which lifted him to sixth in the rankings.
The points race was tight: Lakshya had 74,180 points and Watanabe 73,620, while Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn was also chasing a top-eight finish.
Srikanth finished the job on court, beating Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 and ending the Japanese player’s bid to overtake Lakshya. Vitidsarn and Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen also clinched places in the BWF World Tour Finals after Watanabe exited.
Lakshya’s Next Test
Lakshya also had a tough passage himself, rallying from a game behind to beat Merkle 14-21, 21-16, 25-23 and book a place in the pre-quarterfinals.
He now faces Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke on Thursday, while Srikanth meets Korea’s Yoo Tae Bin.
This will be Lakshya’s second appearance at the World Tour Finals; he reached the semifinals on his debut in 2021. He is the second Indian to make this year’s field after PV Sindhu.
Indian Results Roundup
Rakshitha Ramraj produced a surprise, defeating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-18, 21-18 to set up a meeting with China’s Chen Yu Fei in the next round.
Ashmita Chaliha came through the all-Indian clash with Isharani Baruah 12-21, 21-13, 21-12 and will next meet Japan’s Hina Akechi.
Not all the singles results went India’s way. Unnati Hooda fell to eighth seed Han Yue of China 21-17, 19-21, 17-21, while Anmol Kharb lost 10-21, 18-21 to fourth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan.
In women’s doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the World Championships bronze medallists, beat Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan and Leung Yuet Yee 21-16, 21-9 and will next play Americans Lauren Lam and Allison Lee.
Doubles Defeats For India
The other doubles results brought setbacks for India. Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun went down 20-22, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei’s He Zhi-Wei and Huang Jui-Hsuan.
Hariharan and Tanisha Crasto were then beaten 26-28, 14-21 by Malaysia’s Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien.
Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha also bowed out after a 9-21, 15-21 loss to China’s second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin. Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma fell 15-21, 10-21 to China’s fourth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.