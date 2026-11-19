Rakshitha Sree stunned Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei at the Hong Kong Open
Lakshya Sen beat Rasmus Gemke to advance
Satwiksairaj-Chirag stormed into the quarter-finals
Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei is out of the Hong Kong Open Super 500, and India's Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj is the reason why.
The 19-year-old produced a superb performance to defeat the world No. 4 21-18, 24-22 in straight games on Thursday, registering one of the biggest wins of her young career.
The Indian had already made a strong start to her campaign by defeating Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round. However, getting past Chen, one of the leading names in women's badminton, was a different challenge altogether.
Rakshitha rose to the occasion with an attacking display, using her overhead deceptions and stroke variations to keep the Chinese shuttler guessing. Even when the contest tightened in the second game, the youngster held her nerve to close out the match in straight games.
For the Coimbatore-born player, who trains at the Pullela Gopichand Academy, the result was particularly special because of the admiration she has for Chen. Speaking after the match, Rakshitha described the victory as one of the most memorable moments of her badminton journey.
"I think this is one of my biggest wins in my career so far. And she's my biggest idol and I still can't believe that I won against her. So I think this will be one of the most memorable days in my badminton career," Rakshitha said.
The teenager also revealed that sticking to her natural game and refusing to lose confidence were crucial to her performance against the Olympic champion.
"I'm very happy that I had a very good match against her, whatever I played had worked out really well. I just didn't give up any time. I was just free, I was playing all my strokes and they were going good. It was an advantage for me because my attack was really good."
With Chen now behind her, Rakshitha will face Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in her next match as she looks to extend her impressive run in Hong Kong.
The Indian is also determined to build on this result rather than treat it as an isolated achievement. Confident about her potential, she believes she can compete with the best and produce even stronger performances in the future.
"I think I'm not less than anyone. I think I can do better than this in the future. And I'll try my best doing it continuously in the upcoming tournaments also," she added.
Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Advance; Treesa-Gayatri Exit
There was further success for India in the men's events, with Lakshya Sen registering a straight-game victory over Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. The Indian won 21-11, 21-18 to move into the next round and maintain his strong run of form.
Sen had confirmed his qualification for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old heads into his next match after winning consecutive titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan. He will now take on eighth seed Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 world champion.
In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured their quarter-final spot after overcoming Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong 21-19, 21-16 in 42 minutes.
The fifth-seeded Indians, who have claimed Super 750 titles in Singapore and China this year, will next meet China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi. The Chinese combination advanced after defeating Japan's Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi 21-19, 21-17.
Satwik and Chirag had needed three games to get past Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan in their opening-round encounter.
India's women's doubles campaign, meanwhile, came to an end as Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a defeat against American pair Lauren Lam and Allison Lee. The World Championships bronze medallists went down 20-22, 13-21 in the pre-quarter-finals.