Yellowjackets Ends With Fourth Season In November

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets premiered its first season in 2021. The drama trails a soccer team who become stranded in the remote northern wilderness after a plane crash. Season 3 ended with the introduction of outsiders amidst the group as the survivors glimpse a chance of escape. The show has received 10 Emmy nominations in total, including consecutive nods for best drama and best actress in a drama (Melanie Lynskey). The third season became its most-viewed outing, thus amping the anticipation for the final season.