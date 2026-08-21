Yellowjackets Ends With Fourth Season In November

Yellowjackets is closing with its fourth season.
The final season drops in November.
Paramount is airing the show on its premium plan.
Yellowjackets is soon nearing its end. The fourth and final season of the Emmy-nominated series will premiere on Friday, November 20 on Paramount+ premium plan. The streamer also dropped a teaser. The show was initially a Showtime original before the streaming vertical of the network was rechristened as Paramount+ with Showtime.
Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets premiered its first season in 2021. The drama trails a soccer team who become stranded in the remote northern wilderness after a plane crash. Season 3 ended with the introduction of outsiders amidst the group as the survivors glimpse a chance of escape. The show has received 10 Emmy nominations in total, including consecutive nods for best drama and best actress in a drama (Melanie Lynskey). The third season became its most-viewed outing, thus amping the anticipation for the final season.
Yellowjackets Season 4 Details
Paramount’s official logline of the final season states: “As the survivors race to bury their sins before rescue arrives and an old flame roars back into town with plans of her own, turns out not every homecoming is a joyous one, and this one’s going to sting.”
Paramount announced in May 2025 that a fourth season of Yellowjackets was in the pipeline. The following October, Lyle and co-creator Bart Nickerson released a joint statement revealing that the fourth season would be the series’ last.
Season four features Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess and two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank.
Yellowjackets is executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who also serve as showrunners. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also executive produces along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television.