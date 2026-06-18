Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra Locks September Release; Watch 'Raw And Unseen' BTS Video

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have collaborated with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for the gritty crime drama Daayra. On Thursday (June 18), Kareena dropped a behind-the scenes video of the film, giving a sneak peek into the 'raw and unseen' footage of the upcoming project. She also announced Daayra's release date. It will premiere this September.