Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra Locks September Release; Watch 'Raw And Unseen' BTS Video

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an unseen BTS video of Meghna Gulzar's upcoming thriller Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It has set its release date for September.

Daayra
Daayra release date out Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a raw, unseen behind-the-scenes video of her upcoming film Daayra.

  • Inspired by true events, the crime thriller is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is set for a September release.

  • The thriller features the first-ever on-screen pairing of Kareena and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have collaborated with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for the gritty crime drama Daayra. On Thursday (June 18), Kareena dropped a behind-the scenes video of the film, giving a sneak peek into the 'raw and unseen' footage of the upcoming project. She also announced Daayra's release date. It will premiere this September.

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Daayra release date

Daayra will arrive in theatres on September 18, 2026. Sharing the BTS video on her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, "This one is for the books…
Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September (sic)."

Daayra BTS video

The thriller marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Inspired by true events, the film will see them as police officers.

The behind-the-scenes footage shows police vehicles, crowded outdoor sets, night shoots, action and chase sequences and clapperboard shots

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Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal, and Meghna have written the film. The narrative explores themes of crime, justice, and punishment.

The story examines the blurred lines of morality within a tense investigative framework. The makers have described the film as a story that needed to be told now more than ever.

The title hints that the characters remain trapped within systems and the consequences of their choices.

Daayra is yet another collaboration of Meghna Gulzar with Junglee Pictures after her critically acclaimed films Talvar and Raazi.

With the upcoming thriller, Meghna promises to entertain us with yet another compelling story.

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Earlier, in a statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement to be part of the film's "bold, thought-provoking narrative."

''Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film," she added.

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