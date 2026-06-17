Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin's Sathyavan Savithiri has got a release date.
It will hit cinemas in July this year.
Praveen S Vijay has made his directorial debut with the courtroom drama.
Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin's upcoming courtroom drama Sathyavan Savithiri has locked its release date for July. Keerthy shared the release date announcement with a striking new poster on Instagram. Directed by debutant Praveen S Vijay, Sathyavan Savithiri will see Keerthy and Mysskin as lawyers.
Sathyavan Savithiri release date out
"The stage is set #SathyavanSavithiri in theatres worldwide on July 24 ❤️(sic)," Suresh captioned the post.
Have a look at the post here.
"There is a difference between justice and law. The film is about a wife, Savithiri, a lawyer who gets involved in her husband’s case," Vijaay said. "She fights for justice, while, for her senior, the law is more important. And then, circumstances lead her to square up against him."
Sathyavan Savithiri cast
Charukesh, known for his work in Heart Beat, will play Savithiri's husband. Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Madhusudhanan, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi and A Venkatesh are also part of the cast.
Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel has backed the film under the Drumsticks Productions banner. Vaishnavi Vivekchandar and Vinoth CJ have served as co-producers, while Zee Studios will present it.
Arul Vincent has served as the cinematographer, Sam CS has composed the music and GK Prasanna has done the editing.
Keerthy Suresh's upcoming projects
Keerthy has yet another film titled Raftaar, with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, it will hit the theatres on October 16. Patralekhaa has backed the project under the Kampa Film banner. Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala and Rajat Kapoor round out the cast.
She will also star in a romance-thriller, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama.
"Keerthy Suresh is currently in talks with a leading filmmaker for a big-scale romance-thriller," a source told the portal. "While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, industry chatter suggests this could mark another step in her film journey after recent back-to-back projects."