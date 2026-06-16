South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 15-21, 2026): Drishyam 3, Athiradi, Maa Inti Bangaaram And More

It’s time for your weekly update on new South OTT and theatrical releases.
This week, there is a perfect blend of movies and shows to satiate all your bingeing needs.
Drishyam 3 and Athiradi lead the digital space while Maa Inti Bangaaram is the major theatrical release this week.
Confused about what to watch on OTT and theatres? We have curated a list of new South OTT releases this week. From popcorn-worthy crime thrillers to romantic dramas, there are interesting South titles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada that will keep you glued to the screen.
From Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to Yogi Babu's Kenatha Kanom and Telugu web series Save The Tigers 3, check out the new OTT series and movies set to release between June 15-21, 2026.
Also, there are some new South theatrical releases this week.
South OTT releases this week
1. Drishyam 3 - June 18 (Prime Video)
Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the crime-thriller stars Mohanlal, Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in significant roles.
Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty, who once again has to defend his family when the past resurfaces with deadly consequences.
The movie is more about Georgekutty’s psychological fear due to his buried past.
2. Kenatha Kanom - June 16 (JioHotstar)
The Tamil drama stars Yogi Babu, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichal Rabecca Philip and George Maryan. Set in a drought-stricken village, the story follows villagers in search of a mysteriously vanished ancient well, with a conspiracy involving water scarcity, local politics and other secrets.
3. Save The Tigers Season 3 - June 19 (JioHotstar)
The Telugu comedy-drama stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam and Krishna Chaitanya. It is about three frustrated husbands who live in the alternate versions of their dream lives, but it comes with unexpected consequences.
4. Aashaan - June 19 (Sun NXT)
Directed by Johnpaul George, the Malayalam comedy-drama stars Indrans and Joemon Jyothir. The film follows Aashaan, a cinema lover whose dream to be in a cinematic world feels possible when a film's team sets up a shop in his apartment complex. It perfectly blends humour and emotion.
5. Athiradi - June 19 (SonyLiv)
Arun Anirudhan's Malayalam action comedy stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, Shaan Rahman, Darshana Rajendran, Zarin Shihab and Vishnu Agasthya.
Athiradi is about Samkutty, a highly energetic student who wants to bring back a long-banned college fest, causing a rivalry with local strongman Sree Kuttan. Both are at loggerheads, and the entry of a lawyer into the scene makes it more chaotic.
South theatrical releases this week
6. Maa Inti Bangaaram - June 19
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the Telugu action entertainer is headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It follows a bride who wants to become a perfect daughter-in-law. She is not skilled at household chores, but when it comes to protecting her family, she can go to great lengths.
7. Dodmansa - June 19
Directed by Sharath Krishna, the Kannada action drama stars Sharath Krishna, Reshmaa and Shilpa Shivakumar.
It follows an aspiring actor who goes to Bangalore and becomes an auto-rickshaw driver. He falls in love with Sneha, an aspiring actress, and both get a break when a struggling producer takes them as leads in his film. But something dangerous awaits, and they face challenges to fulfil their dreams.
8. Deewana - June 19
Directed by Sreekanth Sangishetty, the Telugu romantic drama stars Harshith Reddy and Smeha Manimegalai in lead roles. The story is about two individuals who deal with the emotional complexities of love. They navigate misunderstandings and conflicts in their relationship.
Which movies are you going to watch this week?