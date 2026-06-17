Gu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Saiju Kurup's Malayalam Horror Drama

Malayalam movie Gu is scheduled to make its digital debut this June.
Directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the movie stars Saiju Kurup, child actor Deva Nandha, and Niranjan in pivotal roles.
The plot revolves around an eight-year-old girl named Minna who uncovers an ancient curse at her ancestral home in Kerala.
Malayalam fantasy-horror film Gu is set for digital release. Written and directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the release comes nearly two years after the feature first appeared in cinemas. The film hit the theatres on May 17, 2024, followed by a theatrical re-release on July 18, 2024. It will make its OTT debut this week.
The film starred Saiju Kurup, Deva Nandha, and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju in the lead roles. Mohanlal has lent his voice to the project.
When and where to watch Gu online
The movie will be available to stream on ManoramaMAX on June 19, 2026. Saiju Kurup announced the Gu's OTT release date through a promotional video.
Here's the video.
Gu story
The film follows Minna, an eight-year-old girl who becomes entangled in a mystery linked to her ancestral home. As she uncovers hidden secrets, she confronts an ancient curse that has haunted her family for years.
Radhakrishnan has perfectly crafted the project, blending horror, fantasy and family drama against a distinctly Kerala backdrop.
Here's the trailer.
Abhijith Renjith, Aneena Angala Joseph, Gouri A S, Gopika Rani, Vijay Nelliz, Aswathy Manoharan, Nandini Gopalakrishnan, Laya Simpson, Alwin Mukund, Prajesh Mullikkot, and Aadya Amith are also part of the cast.
Chandrakanth Madhavan has done the cinematography, editing by Vinayan MJ and the music is composed by Jonathan Bruce.
The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Younger audience loved the film for myths, legends, and folk art with horror elements.