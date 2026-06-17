Gu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Saiju Kurup's Malayalam Horror Drama

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the film starred Saiju Kurup, Deva Nandha, and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju in the lead roles.

Gu movie OTT
Gu movie OTT release date out Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Malayalam movie Gu is scheduled to make its digital debut this June.

  • Directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the movie stars Saiju Kurup, child actor Deva Nandha, and Niranjan in pivotal roles.

  • The plot revolves around an eight-year-old girl named Minna who uncovers an ancient curse at her ancestral home in Kerala.

Malayalam fantasy-horror film Gu is set for digital release. Written and directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the release comes nearly two years after the feature first appeared in cinemas. The film hit the theatres on May 17, 2024, followed by a theatrical re-release on July 18, 2024. It will make its OTT debut this week.

The film starred Saiju Kurup, Deva Nandha, and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju in the lead roles. Mohanlal has lent his voice to the project.

Blast OTT Release - IMDb
Blast OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja's Tamil Blockbuster

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

When and where to watch Gu online

The movie will be available to stream on ManoramaMAX on June 19, 2026. Saiju Kurup announced the Gu's OTT release date through a promotional video.

Here's the video.

Gu story

The film follows Minna, an eight-year-old girl who becomes entangled in a mystery linked to her ancestral home. As she uncovers hidden secrets, she confronts an ancient curse that has haunted her family for years.

Related Content
Blast OTT Release - IMDb
Drishyam 3 OTT release date announced - X
Bhooth Bangla OTT release date announced - Instagram
Spa OTT Release - X

Radhakrishnan has perfectly crafted the project, blending horror, fantasy and family drama against a distinctly Kerala backdrop.

Here's the trailer.

South OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 15-21, 2026) - IMDb
South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 15-21, 2026): Drishyam 3, Athiradi, Maa Inti Bangaaram And More

By Garima Das

Abhijith Renjith, Aneena Angala Joseph, Gouri A S, Gopika Rani, Vijay Nelliz, Aswathy Manoharan, Nandini Gopalakrishnan, Laya Simpson, Alwin Mukund, Prajesh Mullikkot, and Aadya Amith are also part of the cast.

Chandrakanth Madhavan has done the cinematography, editing by Vinayan MJ and the music is composed by Jonathan Bruce.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Younger audience loved the film for myths, legends, and folk art with horror elements.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories