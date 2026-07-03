Parimala And Co OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Jayaram, Urvashi’s Black Comedy Thriller

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Parimala and Co, starring veteran actors Jayaram and Urvashi, is set to premiere on OTT a month after its theatrical release.

Parimala and Co OTT release
Parimala and Co OTT release date out Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Parimala and Co is scheduled for its digital a month after its theatrical release.

  • The film stars veteran actors Jayaram and Urvashi. It marks their reunion after more than two decades.

  • Directed by Pandiraaj, the narrative is a suspenseful family drama and murder mystery.

Parimala and Co OTT release date update: The Tamil-language black comedy-thriller is set to make its digital debut soon. It will stream a month after its theatrical run. The film stars veteran actors Jayaram and Urvashi in the lead roles. It marks their reunion after their 2002 film Panchathanthiram.

When and where to watch Parimala and Co online

Parimala and Co will head to OTT on Zee5 on July 10. The streamer made the official announcement alongside a poster. “The Ultimate Family Entertainer is coming to ZEE5!,” read the caption in the post.

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Parimala and Co plot

Directed by Pandiraaj, the drama revolves around a middle-class family entangled in a murder mystery. Parimala (Jayaram), lives in Chennai with his wife, Sudhandhiram (Urvashi) with their daughters Parasakthi and Madhumitha.

Trouble starts when a local criminal who was harassing their youngest daughter dies under suspicious circumstances. This sudden death triggers mutual suspicion among all members of the household. The plot traces the investigation into the killer's identity. It also uncovers the history of conflict between the family and the deceased criminal.

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Cast and crew details

Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sendrayan, Harshad, Singampuli and Bagavathi Perumal round out the cast. Pandiraaj also wrote the feature. FoxN composed the music and the background score.

George C. Williams handled the cinematography while Pradeep E. Ragav served as the editor.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release.

Watch the trailer for Parimala and Co.

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Parimala and Co box office

Parimala & Co, which released on June 5, had a strong start at the box office. It reportedly ended its theatrical run with an estimated lifetime worldwide gross collection of around Rs 9 crore.

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