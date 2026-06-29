Ikka Trailer: Sunny Deol Defends Akshaye Khanna In A High-Profile Attempted Murder Case

Netflix released the official trailer for the courtroom drama film Ikka.
The film marks the digital streaming debut of Sunny Deol, who plays righteous defence attorney Arjun Mehra.
Akshaye Khanna stars as Shauryamann Gaur, an accused individual in a high-profile attempted murder case.
Netflix India unveiled the trailer for Ikka today, offering audiences a look at a courtroom drama where justice, family, and conviction intersect. The upcoming film stars Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. It marks Deol's OTT debut.
Ikka explores the high stakes of the legal system, showing a world where decisions have repercussions, and each judgment demands a price.
Ikka trailer breakdown
Sunny Deol plays Arjun Mehra, a renowned attorney recognised for his steadfast morals and dedication to fairness.
"Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hai," (We fight for our rights in court and not to win), Mehra says in the trailer.
The primary conflict starts when Mehra is forced to defend Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna. Gaur stands accused in a high-profile attempted murder case. This legal battle tests Mehra's personal and professional convictions.
Ikka's trailer teases tense courtroom confrontations and emotionally charged moments. Shifting loyalties challenge the characters as the trial progresses.
Watch the trailer here.
Ikka cast
Apart from Deol and Khanna, Ikka has a stellar ensemble cast, including Tillotama Shome, who stars as Madhura Banerjee, a determined public prosecutor on a collision course with Mehra.
Dia Mirza plays Avantika, Mehra's wife. She tries to protect her family from the fallout of the case as it begins to affect their daily lives.
Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others, round out the cast.
What the cast said about Ikka
Deol called Ikka "not just a courtroom drama" but "a story about family, relationships, and the difficult choices life forces you to make."
"Arjun is a man who believes in doing what is right, but circumstances push him to question everything around him. His pain, his anger, his silence, and his fight for what he believes in are what drew me to this character," Deol said on his character.
Khanna who couldn't join the trailer launch in person, sent a special voice message where he said, "Kuch mulaqatein stage par nahi ho sakti. Agar ho gayi, to zalzalaa aa sakta hai! Isiliye Ikka aur main ab sirf Netflix ki screen par milenge, 10 July ko. Taiyaar rehna."
Produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka will start streaming from July 10. Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari have served as the writers of the courtroom thriller.