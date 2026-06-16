Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier Lead Karan Johar’s First Malayalam Film

Odiyan: The Age of Illusion marks Dharma Productions' Malayalam cinema debut.
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier headline Rahul Sadasivan's folklore epic.
The film reimagines Kerala's legendary shape-shifter myth on a grand scale.
Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is set to bring one of Kerala's most enduring legends to the big screen with an ambitious collaboration between Prithviraj Productions and Dharma Productions. Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, the upcoming film marks a significant milestone as it becomes Dharma Productions' first venture into Malayalam cinema.
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, whose previous films Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam earned acclaim for their atmospheric storytelling, the project draws inspiration from the folklore surrounding the Odiyan, a mythical shape-shifter believed to possess extraordinary powers.
Rahul Sadasivan explores Kerala's folklore in Odiyan: The Age of Illusion
Set in 19th-century Kerala, the film revolves around a fearsome shape-shifter whose arrival disrupts a powerful matriarchal household. What follows is a conflict driven by myth, deception and psychological tension.
The story has been envisioned as a large-scale cinematic experience while remaining deeply rooted in Kerala's cultural identity. It was stated by director Rahul Sadasivan that folklore occupies a unique space between memory, belief and imagination, making it a compelling source of fear and storytelling.
Dharma Productions enters Malayalam cinema with Prithviraj Productions
Producer Karan Johar said he had long admired Malayalam cinema for its creative courage and trust in audiences. It was added by him that Rahul Sadasivan's vision and Prithviraj Sukumaran's involvement made the project a natural starting point for Dharma's expansion into the industry.
Prithviraj Sukumaran described the Odiyan legend as an integral part of Kerala's cultural consciousness and shared that bringing the myth to the screen authentically had been a long-standing ambition.
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon, the film is expected to be one of the biggest Malayalam productions in recent years.
While an official release date has not yet been announced, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is slated to arrive in cinemas soon.