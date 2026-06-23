AMMA Crisis Deepens As Mallika Sukumaran And Lakshmipriya Resign Amid Financial Dispute

Veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran and actor Lakshmipriya resigned from their primary memberships of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).
Actor Asha Aravind stepped down from the newly formed ad-hoc committee, further escalating the AMMA crisis.
The internal dispute was triggered by actor Ansiba questioning the association's finances during a recent general body meeting.
The crisis within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) deepened on Monday, as veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran and actor Lakshmipriya resigned from their primary memberships. The departures follow the mass resignation of AMMA's entire executive committee on Sunday.
Actor Asha Aravind stepped down from the newly formed ad-hoc committee on Monday, exacerbating the administrative collapse. The sudden exodus unfolded shortly after actor Mohanlal appealed to members to bury their differences and protect the organisation.
Financial Scrutiny Dispute
Actor Ansiba’s questions regarding the association's finances at the recent general body meeting triggered the internal dispute. A war of words quickly erupted among female members, fracturing the group into factions supporting either former president Shwetha Menon or Ansiba.
Actor Maala Parvathi condemned attempts to shield office-bearers from financial scrutiny. She argued that accountability cannot have a gender exception within the professional body.
“Whether it is a man or a woman, when they occupy a responsible position, they have to answer questions. Mistakes can happen, but they must be corrected. Instead, the executive committee chose the easy way out,” Parvathi said.
Missed Industry Opportunities
Mallika Sukumaran published a Facebook post accusing the association of missing a historic opportunity for progress. The Kerala state government recently granted official industry status to cinema in its 2026-27 budget.
Sukumaran argued that AMMA should focus discussions on developing studios, training centres, VFX parks, and expanding professional opportunities for women. Instead, she said, the body remains consumed by internal conflicts rather than constructive industry development.
“Kerala gave cinema the keys to the factory. AMMA is still arguing in the parking lot,” Sukumaran wrote.