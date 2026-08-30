Chandrachur Singh Files FIR Against Relatives Over Alleged Forgery Of Grandfather's Will

Chandrachur Singh filed an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins, and four others.
The dispute involves the estate of Singh's late grandfather from Jalalpur.
Singh alleged the grandfather's signature was falsified in 1997 while the elderly landowner was critically ill and unable to sign documents.
Actor Chandrachur Singh has accused his relatives of fraud. On Friday (August 28), Singh lodged an FIR at Rorawar police station, Aligarh, naming his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others for allegedly forging his grandfather's will to disinherit his father, PTI reported.
The dispute centres on property linked to his late grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh. Singh alleged that the forged document was used to block his father, Captain Baldev Singh's share of the family estate.
Will forgery allegation
Singh said the alleged forgery dates to 1997. The actor told police his grandfather’s signature was falsified while the elderly landowner was critically ill and unable to sign documents.
The patriarch held substantial land in Jalalpur near Aligarh. Singh accused his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other relatives of planning the deception together.
The aim, Singh said, was to deny Captain Baldev Singh his rightful share of the estate.
Family and heritage
The family has long had a public profile. Baldev Singh previously served as an MLA from Khair, Uttar Pradesh.
Royal ties trace to his maternal side. His mother, Krishna Kumari Devi, hails from Odisha as the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir. Such aristocratic roots have long kept the family and their estates in public view.
Singh entered Hindi films in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne. That same year, he starred in Gulzar’s critically acclaimed Maachis, for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He later headlined Betaabi, Dil Kya Kare and Silsila Hai Pyar Ka.
With Josh (2000), he found commercial success. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. In the same year, he also starred with Preity Zinta in Kya Kehna.
In 2012, he returned with Chaar Din Ki Chandni. In 2020, he made a comeback to acting in crime drama series Aarya alongside Sushmita Sen.