Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report

After 'Heyy Babyy', Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala are coming together for 'Housefull 5'.

Fardeen Khan in Housefull 5
Fardeen Khan to reportedly star in Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The casting of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production 'Housefull 5' seems to be not completed yet. The latest report states that Fardeen Khan has been roped in for Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer. The comedy drama which will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is currently in the pre-production stage and is said to go on floors by the end of August with a London schedule.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Fardeen will play a key role. After 'Heyy Babyy', Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala are coming together after 17 years. A source informed, ''It’s a fun-filled role for Fardeen and the actor is also excited to work again with Akshay after their soon-to-be-released Khel Khel Mein. There were multiple contenders for the role in question, including Arjun Rampal, and it’s Fardeen Khan who is now ready to make an entry in the world of Housefull''.

Fardeen Khan - Instagram
Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As per sources, 'Housefull 5' is a comic thriller, ''where one episode brings the house down inside a cruise. The idea is to introduce a new flavor of comedy''.

The female protagonists are yet to be cast as the makers are keen to take on board some of the top mainstream actresses for the fifth instalment.

The same report also states that 'Housefull 5' will be shot till November 2024, as the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 6, 2025. Before working on 'Housefull 5', Akshay Kumar is said to be finishing a 20-day schedule of his yet another comedy flick, 'Welcome To The Jungle' in Mumbai and Kashmir. 

'Housefull 5' was announced last year in June. It was supposed to release in Diwali this year. Later, the release date was pushed to June 6, 2025.

For the unversed, Akshay and Fardeen have reunited for 'Khel Khel Mein' which is releasing in theatres on August 15.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  2. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  3. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
  4. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
  5. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Passes Away Aged 55
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  2. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  3. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey Player Amit Rohidas Receives One-Match Ban, To Miss IND Vs GER SF

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
  2. SC Seeks Details Of New Castes Added Under OBC List From Bengal Govt | Know All About It
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Air India Cancels Dhaka Flights With Immediate Effect
  4. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  5. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
Entertainment News
  1. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  2. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  3. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  4. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
  5. Video: Carly Pearce Kicks Disrespectful Fan Out Of Show At WE Fest | Here's What Happened
US News
  1. Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War
  2. From Nazi Bunker To Luxurious Hotel: This Five-Story Building In Hamburg Got A New Look And Purpose
  3. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
  4. Beware While Naming Your Kid After Your Favorite Character; The Name Might Be Trademarked!
  5. Budots Is Going Viral On TikTok—Here’s What You Need To Know About the Dance Craze
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi; Protesters Go On Looting Spree At Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War
  3. From Nazi Bunker To Luxurious Hotel: This Five-Story Building In Hamburg Got A New Look And Purpose
  4. From A Pro-Democracy Icon To Being Dubbed Autocratic, The Dramatic Fall Of Sheikh Hasina
  5. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi; Protesters Go On Looting Spree At Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs