Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report

The casting of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production 'Housefull 5' seems to be not completed yet. The latest report states that Fardeen Khan has been roped in for Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer. The comedy drama which will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is currently in the pre-production stage and is said to go on floors by the end of August with a London schedule.
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Fardeen will play a key role. After 'Heyy Babyy', Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala are coming together after 17 years. A source informed, ''It’s a fun-filled role for Fardeen and the actor is also excited to work again with Akshay after their soon-to-be-released Khel Khel Mein. There were multiple contenders for the role in question, including Arjun Rampal, and it’s Fardeen Khan who is now ready to make an entry in the world of Housefull''.
As per sources, 'Housefull 5' is a comic thriller, ''where one episode brings the house down inside a cruise. The idea is to introduce a new flavor of comedy''.
The female protagonists are yet to be cast as the makers are keen to take on board some of the top mainstream actresses for the fifth instalment.
The same report also states that 'Housefull 5' will be shot till November 2024, as the film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 6, 2025. Before working on 'Housefull 5', Akshay Kumar is said to be finishing a 20-day schedule of his yet another comedy flick, 'Welcome To The Jungle' in Mumbai and Kashmir.
'Housefull 5' was announced last year in June. It was supposed to release in Diwali this year. Later, the release date was pushed to June 6, 2025.
For the unversed, Akshay and Fardeen have reunited for 'Khel Khel Mein' which is releasing in theatres on August 15.