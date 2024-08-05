Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report

The casting of Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production 'Housefull 5' seems to be not completed yet. The latest report states that Fardeen Khan has been roped in for Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer. The comedy drama which will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, is currently in the pre-production stage and is said to go on floors by the end of August with a London schedule.