Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through

Actor Fardeen Khan, who recently made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has opened up on dealing with tough times in his life and battling depression in an interview. He called it a ''natural process that everyone goes through".
Fardeen told Pinkvilla that depression is a natural process everyone goes through and we have to safeguard ourselves from this desire to always want to be happy. He added, "If there are things that are depressing you, it is actually a signal for you to think about something that is unfulfilled in your life. There's something that you are not aligned with, there's something not in sync."
The 'No Entry' actor continued, "Sometimes you slip into depression, you don't feel positive, things don't have meaning or purpose but in my experience that is a way you find yourself. I think the treasure lies in that deep dark cave. It's a constant cycle of death and resurrection".
Fardeen also said that some days are tough for him and he sometimes go into a shell when he just likes to sit and think about things. ''People who know me sometimes say I overthink but when I am down I kind of sit and ponder about it for a few days to figure out why exactly I am feeling down. Once I find that, it's much less challenging to get back to being normal,'' he said.
On the work front, Fardeen was lauded for his performance in 'Heeramandi'. He played the role of Nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in the series. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.
Fardeen will be next seen in 'Visfot', produced by Sanjay Gupta and 'Khel Khel Mein' directed by Mudassar Aziz. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Aditya Seal among others.