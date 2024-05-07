Television

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Rakshanda Khan, Small Screen Stars Who Are Trendsetters For Indian Wear

The small screen has often redefined Indian fashion, from heavy sarees to makeup, bindis, and pallus. Characters like Komolika Basu with her modern-styled sarees, Gopi bahu's ideal "bahu look", and the professionally forward attire of Mallika Seth from 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' have left a lasting impression.

Instagram
Rakshanda Khan, Devoleena, Gouri Tonnk, Vibhav Roy, Kunal Jaisingh, Khyaati Keswani, Kajal Pisal, Urvashi Dholakia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television stars are vocal about the small screen's role as a trendsetter, showcasing affordable fashion.

Rakshanda Khan told IANS: "Ok, if you ask me, I think rather than being style revivers, TV actors are actually trendsetters! Look at a show like 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'."

“The general public had no idea of what Satya Paul is till the show made it so popular that it fawned copies! Everything from sarees to bindis, jewellery, so much of it stems from what we see on TV,” added the actress, who has also worked in shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Naagin 3', among many others.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who gained fame as Gopi bahu from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', shared that Indian TV shows are great inspiration when it comes to traditional clothing.

"While playing Gopi bahu in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', the way Gopi wore sarees set a trend in the market. People wanted sarees like Gopi bahu's... People would ask for Gopi bahu ‘jaisi saree pehenti h waisi chahiye’... And even jewellery and bindi were in trend. TV shows flaunt affordable fashion trends, and that becomes easy for people to purchase,” Devoleena told IANS.

It’s not just limited to women on the small screen. Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is known for playing Kabir Singh Shekhawat in 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho', receives fashion inquiries based on his character's look.

Kunal told IANS: "TV has played an important role in changing our Indian fashion trend quickly, and people still follow them. In fact, these days when social media is coming up, fashion is still inspired by TV, and I feel the basic reason is the ethnic attire flaunted on TV is graceful, beautiful, affordable, ordinary yet classy.”

Actor Vibhav Roy from 'Shaitani Rasmein' stressed that the small screen acts as a powerful catalyst in the resurgence of Indian fashion trends.

“Through captivating narratives and iconic characters, television breathes new life into traditional attire, sparking inspiration and igniting a global fascination,” Vibhav told IANS.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' actress Khyaati Keswani told IANS that characters in TV shows who adorn themselves in exquisite attire become iconic fashion statements.

Actress Gouri Tonnk, who has worked in iconic shows such as 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', 'Kaamnaa', and 'Teri Meri Doriyaann', told IANS: "TV brought the culture of getting on bed in style. Wearing designable night suits or gowns."

Now that the saas, bahu, and sons are done, it is time to focus on the vamps, whose fashion choices always make headlines. Whether it's Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' or the recent Kajal Pisal, who plays an antagonist in 'Jhanak'.

“Villains need creativity for their looks,” Kajal told IANS.

“I mostly played an antagonist, and I feel when we play a villain, makers want more creativity in our looks. I remember back when I was doing 'Sirf Tum', the way I used to wear a saree, the style was getting in trend; even the print of my sarees was all over... And now even the saree I'm wearing in 'Jhanak' is much appreciated.”

“When people watch TV shows, they not only entertain themselves but also notice our looks and try to copy and flaunt themselves likewise.”

