Despite the many hair loss treatments that have come and passed over the years, minoxidil remains a reliable treatment. In the late 1980s, it was first marketed under the brand Rogaine and is still available today. Also known as a blood pressure medication, minoxidil was discovered to stimulate hair growth by working to lower blood pressure. In the early 1960s, minoxidil was developed as an oral treatment for high blood pressure. It is still occasionally prescribed for this condition, says dermatologist Kim D. Edhegard, MD. After a few decades of research, the US FDA approved topical minoxidil to treat male hair loss (thus, Rogaine was born), and later, for female hair loss as well. “In one of the early trials for the treatment of high blood pressure, hair growth was noted.”

Is There a Difference Between Minoxidil Foam and Minoxidil Solutions?

It is generally available as either a foam or a viscous liquid solution, liquid minoxidil contains propylene glycol, which can cause some skin irritation, so one or the other is really up to personal preference.

Are There Any Risks or Side Effects?

Beyond some irritation and sensitivity, as your scalp gets used to the minoxidil, there aren’t any prominent known negative side effects, as research suggests. But you may notice increased hair loss at first as more of your hair transitions through the growth phase.

Which brands of minoxidil are available in the United States over the counter?

The famous brand comes to mind when someone says minoxidil is US FDA-approved Rogaine then comes cheaper alternatives like Kirkland Signature Minoxidil, hims, and equate etc. Choosing one or the other comes down to personal preference or as dermatologist suggests.

What you can expect from minoxidil?

Rogaine has been found to be an effective hair growth treatment for male pattern baldness. An older 2002 study (PMID: 12196747 DOI: 10.1067/mjd.2002.124088) found that over the course of 48 weeks, participants who used 5 percent topical minoxidil, compared to 2 percent topical minoxidil, experienced quicker results as well as 45% more hair regrowth.

The researchers of this study also found that the study participants who used the 5 percent topical minoxidil had improved “psychosocial perceptions” of hair loss.

Where can you buy imported genuine minoxidil from India?

Takeaway

While Rogaine has been proven to be effective in regrowing hair, it does not work for everyone and every type of hair loss. You can order them from StyleMake or Ubuy India of your choice.

Its FDA approved for helping with hair growth in male pattern baldness and female hair thinning. But it’s been used in other types of hair loss, although you should speak with a dermatologist before using it. You typically have to use it continuously if you want to maintain your results.

