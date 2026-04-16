Sundeep Kishan Announces Power Peta As He Completes 16 Years In Cinema

Sundeep Kishan announces Power Peta

On Thursday, taking to his Instagram handle, Sundeep shared the poster of Power Peta and wrote, "16 years of Cinema, Your Love , Blood & Grit… ❤️Grateful for every step, for every lesson & every bit of love you have given me 🧿Here’s the next Ambitious chapter - #PowerPeta A story of Love. Honour. Politics. Need all your love as always (sic)."