Sundeep Kishan Announces Power Peta As He Completes 16 Years In Cinema

Summary of this article
Sundeep Kishan has collaborated with director Krishna Chaitanya for Power Peta.
The actor announced his new film to mark his 16 years in the Telugu industry.
Billed as an ambitious project, Power Peta is a "story of love, honour and politics."
Telugu star Sundeep Kishan has joined hands with director Krishna Chaitanya for an upcoming film, titled Power Peta. With this, Kishan steps into a powerful political saga. The actor has completed 16 years in the Telugu film industry, and to mark the special occasion, he announced his next project with a powerful poster.
Sundeep Kishan announces Power Peta
On Thursday, taking to his Instagram handle, Sundeep shared the poster of Power Peta and wrote, "16 years of Cinema, Your Love , Blood & Grit… ❤️Grateful for every step, for every lesson & every bit of love you have given me 🧿Here’s the next Ambitious chapter - #PowerPeta A story of Love. Honour. Politics. Need all your love as always (sic)."
The poster features a blood-soaked chessboard with a red rose in it, hinting at a mind game. It has left the audience intrigued.
Check out the poster here.
Power Peta is backed by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70mm Entertainments. Mani Sharma is the music director, and Madhie is the cinematographer. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has served as the editor. Ramakrishna and Monika have handled the production design. Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan are the sound designers.
Reportedly, Sundeep Kishan will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and is likely to undergo a massive transformation for his character. It will go on the floors soon as the pre-production works are currently underway.
Sundeep, who made his acting debut in 2010 with Prasthanam, has starred in films like Shor in the City, Run, Tiger, Venkatadri Express, and others.